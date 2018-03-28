‘We Care Guide’ resource available to Scott Airmen

Scott Air Force Base launched a new online resource called the “We Care Guide” that connects Airmen to a list of resources that can meet their needs.
“In March 2017, Maj. Gen. Thomas Sharpy, Air Mobility Command deputy commander, gave his concurrence to press with the development of an ‘easy button’ that would reside on all personnel desktop(s) that literally puts resources one-click or touch away from assistance,” said Ivera Harris, AMC community support program manager.
The intent of this tool is for Airmen and their families to find the best resources for their needs. It is also a tool that supervisors can use to assist their co-workers.
The AMC Community Action Team selected the categories and charged Scott Air Force Base with building a template which can be easily replicated and standardized across all AMC bases.
When someone clicks on the “We Care Guide” on their desktop, it immediately takes them to a webpage full of 33 different categories such as addictions, family assistance, legal assistance, and health concerns.
The categories contain resources listed in order of relevance. This information is also available 24 hours a day on the www.scott.af.mil/About-Us/We-Care/ link, from most Scott workstations, and via the MyMC2 app.
AMC has many programs and services to support Airmen and their families. Sometimes these resources can be hard to find, which leads people to think their resources are limited.
There are issues that are consistently at hand and impact every segment of our population: reducing suicides, sexual assaults, spouse abuse, child abuse, on or off duty safety, and other negative behaviors that impede mission readiness. We constantly search for ways to address these issues.
This can cause frustration and confusion for Airmen, their families and their unit leaders.
Harris added, “There are issues that are consistently at hand and impact every segment of our population: reducing suicides, sexual assaults, spouse abuse, child abuse, on or off duty safety, and other negative behaviors that impede mission readiness.
“We constantly search for ways to address these issues. This tool is Airmen-tested and AMC Airmen say ‘the command hit the mark.’”
