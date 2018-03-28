Students enjoy a virtual reality demonstration during Scott Air Force Base’s annual STEAM Day March 22. For more photos, see Page 1B.
Scott Air Force Base News

STEAM event at Scott AFB showcases DoD innovations

By Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt

375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

March 28, 2018 11:58 AM

More than 300 students from six local schools got a first-hand look at the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics on display and used every day in the Department of Defense as part of Scott Air Force Base’s annual STEAM Day March 22.

“Enforcing some of the critical STEAM principles will hopefully get young people encouraged to go into or explore those opportunities related to those fields of study,” said Capt. Daniel Esposito, 375th Communications Support Squadron director of operations and STEAM Day chair.

The students should be able to learn things that they don't see daily in school. They might be really interested in it and they can in the future use it as a point of contact and just going to learn more about it.

2nd Lt. Panupong Phongpitakvises, 375th CSPTS software service flight commander and STEAM Day co-chair

The day included demonstrations and informational booths from 12 organizations on base covering a variety of STEAM-related areas. For example, students learned about 3D printing and how it relates to transportation by U.S. Transportation Command, watched a drone display and Wi-Fi cracking by the Cyberspace Support Squadron and toured an operations floor tour in the Defense Information Systems Agency, who also hosted half of the stations for the event.

Second Lt. Panupong Phongpitakvises, 375th CSPTS software service flight commander and STEAM Day co-chair, said he hopes the booths and demonstrations will spark a new interest in the students.

“The students should be able to learn things that they don’t see daily in school,” said Phongpitakvises. “They might be really interested in it and they can in the future use it as a point of contact and just going to learn more about it.”

Just hearing some of these people talk would make me want to sign up for the military, just after seeing the things, the demonstrations they do. I think it’s going to get some kids thinking and considering this as a career that maybe wouldn’t have.

Vicki Norton, Smithton School principal

His hopes were echoed by members of the local schools.

”Just hearing some of these people talk would make me want to sign up for the military, just after seeing the things, the demonstrations they do,” said Vicki Norton, Smithton School principal. “I think it’s going to get some kids thinking and considering this as a career that maybe wouldn’t have.”

