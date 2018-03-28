STEAM event at Scott AFB showcases DoD innovations

More than 300 students from six local schools got a first-hand look at the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics on display and used every day in the Department of Defense as part of Scott Air Force Base’s annual STEAM Day March 22.
“Enforcing some of the critical STEAM principles will hopefully get young people encouraged to go into or explore those opportunities related to those fields of study,” said Capt. Daniel Esposito, 375th Communications Support Squadron director of operations and STEAM Day chair.
The students should be able to learn things that they don't see daily in school. They might be really interested in it and they can in the future use it as a point of contact and just going to learn more about it.
2nd Lt. Panupong Phongpitakvises, 375th CSPTS software service flight commander and STEAM Day co-chair
The day included demonstrations and informational booths from 12 organizations on base covering a variety of STEAM-related areas. For example, students learned about 3D printing and how it relates to transportation by U.S. Transportation Command, watched a drone display and Wi-Fi cracking by the Cyberspace Support Squadron and toured an operations floor tour in the Defense Information Systems Agency, who also hosted half of the stations for the event.
Just hearing some of these people talk would make me want to sign up for the military, just after seeing the things, the demonstrations they do. I think it’s going to get some kids thinking and considering this as a career that maybe wouldn’t have.
Vicki Norton, Smithton School principal
His hopes were echoed by members of the local schools.
”Just hearing some of these people talk would make me want to sign up for the military, just after seeing the things, the demonstrations they do,” said Vicki Norton, Smithton School principal. “I think it’s going to get some kids thinking and considering this as a career that maybe wouldn’t have.”
