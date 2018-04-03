Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
APRIL 6
BREASTFEEDING IN COMBAT BOOTS SEMINAR
Breastfeeding in Combat Boots author and founder, Robyn Roche-Paull, will speak at the 375th Medical Group from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6. Roche-Paull, RN, BSN, IBCLC, has been working with breastfeeding mothers for more than 18 years. She holds bachelor’s degrees in maternal child health and nursing and is currently working as an IBCLC at Madigan Army Medical Center serving AD military families.
Never miss a local story.
She is a retired La Leche League leader and is Navy veteran with experience breastfeeding on active duty. Roche-Paull's main focus will be breastfeeding in the military, a topic that presents unique challenges and circumstances far different from those encountered by women in the civilian workforce. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScN7YeGQ0m3eZtObpyQ96eHNFfiGy0iCR6XAfi0ImGIfHLVGg/viewform?usp=sf_link.
FIRST FRIDAY
Zeppelins Food & Drinks will host First Friday festivities at 3 p.m. April 6. Drink specials, free appetizers and snacks will be available. All attendees have the chance to win Beats Headphones, plus gift cards. First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with appetizers/snacks being served from 4-6 p.m. in Zeppelins. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
CLUB YIPEE
Join Youth Programs for Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. April 6. Enjoy spring fun—build and fly a kite. Enjoy snacks, prizes and fun. Open to ages 5-8. Fee: $10 members, $15 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
TEEN CUISINE
Teens come explore and learn the basics of cooking at Teen Cuisine Night at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking, and much more. Class is free and open to teens ages 12 & up. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook or call 256-5139.
APRIL 7
DISCOVER SCUBA & SNORKELING
Learn how to scuba with Outdoor Adventure Program during a Discovery Scuba & Snorkeling Adventure from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 7 with the Great American Diving Company. The day will consist of learning both scuba and snorkeling in a safe pool. Bring swimsuit and towel. Bring money for lunch.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF Active Duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available.
▪ RecOn rate: $32. Normal rate: $72.
Registration required. Open to ages 10+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Trip difficulty rating 2/5. For more details, call 256-2067.
APRIL 11
BOMA CONCERT
The USAF Band of Mid-America’s Concert Band will present a concert at 7 p.m. April 11 in the varsity gym at Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Admission is free and open to the public. Please see the Event Brite page for ticketing: www.eventbrite.com/e/usaf-band-of-mid-america-at-swic-tickets-42465524527.
APRIL 20
TEEN SNACKS & SPLATS
Youth Programs will host a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. April 20. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12-18. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
TEEN TECH NIGHT
Get creative at Teen Tech Night: Story Board Creation from 7-9 p.m. April 20 at Youth Programs. Class is free and open to ages 12-18. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
APRIL 21
GOLF SPRING KICK-OFF TOURNAMENT
Cardinal Creek Golf Course will host their Golf Spring Kick-Off Tournament on April 21. Tournament format is a four-person “scramble.” Golfers tee off at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $65 for non-AGF members and $45 for eagle/premiere AGF members. Entry fee includes golf, cart, range balls, dinner following and prizes. Prizes awarded for the closest to the pin and team winners. The enrollment deadline for the tournament is April 15. Space is limited so register early. Dinner, beverages and dessert will be available following golf. Have spouses and friends come for dinner. It’s only $15 per person. For more information, call Cardinal Creek at (618) 744-1400.
FUN SPOT SKATING NIGHT
Pre-teens (9-12) are invited to join Youth Programs on April 21 for a night of roller skating and pizza at Fun Spot. Buses will depart the Youth Center at 6:30 p.m., returning around 9:30 p.m. Fee: $15 members, $20 non-members. Limited spots, sign-up early. For details, call 256-5139.
APRIL 25
MID-WEEK UNDERGROUND KAYAK
A trip to Crystal City Underground for a three-hour underground kayaking tour will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25. Trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Lunch afterwards (individual’s cost). Difficulty rating: 3/5.
▪ SAI eligible: Open to single AF Active Duty/Reservist enlisted and officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available; and
▪ SAI rate: $22. Normal rate: $30.
Registration required. Open to ages 18+. Trip difficulty rating 3/5. For more details, call 256-2067.
APRIL 27-28
OPERATION MEGAPHONE TEEN LOCK-IN
Teens, ages 13-18, are invited to attend the Operation Megaphone Teen Lock-In on April 27-28, at the Youth Center. Operation Megaphone is an annual worldwide event designed to connect military teens from around the world to discuss key issues that affect military teens. The lock-in will take place from from 8 p.m. April 27 to 8 a.m. April 28. Enjoy activities such as healthy cooking, bubble ball soccer, and basketball and video game tournaments, plus other fun like 3D technology and healthy snacks & splats. All youth will participate in a special service project. Chances to win prizes too. Admission: Members $15, non-members $20 (includes food). Advanced registration with a consent form is required; sign up by April 25. Call 256-5139 or stop by the Youth Center to register.
NOTES
SCOTT AFB DAY AT THE BALLPARK ... TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The St. Louis Cardinals salute Team Scott. In honor of their hard work and dedication, the organization is celebrating military personnel with its very own day. So join the Cardinals in celebrating Scott AFB Day at the ballpark May 20. Tickets are on sale now at the base Information, Tickets & Tours office for only $15. Each ticket includes a hotdog and soda, plus pregame field access for the parade. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. Buy now, tickets are limited. For more information, call ITT at 256-5919.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies. They are free and open to the base population.
▪ April 6: 7 p.m. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (PG-13);
▪ April 13: 7 p.m. “Paddington 2” (PG); and
▪ April 20: 7 p.m. “Pitch Perfect 3” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
Comments