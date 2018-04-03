Air Force implements Housing Early Assistance Tool to ease relocation process

The Air Force began implementing a web-based tool April 2 that will enable military members and their families to connect with installation housing offices to inquire about housing options at their upcoming duty assignment.
The new Housing Early Assistance Tool allows members and dependents to request housing information for on-base government, community and privatized housing, where applicable. At bases with privatized housing, members can be connected with their local privatized housing management team upon their consent to release contact information right from HEAT.
Air Force housing offices look forward to assisting members and their families in support of finding their next home.
Sheila Schwartz, Air Force housing program lead
“HEAT provides for an easy online experience to connect the members with their future destination and offers an online venue to obtain housing assistance prior to a PCS transfer,” said Sheila Schwartz, Air Force housing program lead. “Air Force housing offices look forward to assisting members and their families in support of finding their next home.”
Never miss a local story.
HEAT can be accessed via a link on homes.mil and the Air Force Housing Public Website at http://www.housing.af.mil.
Comments