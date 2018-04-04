SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Staff Sgt. Robert R. Green

Staff Sgt. Robert R. Green, 375th Security Force Squadron patrolman, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Green aggressively patrols the streets of Scott AFB ensuring the safety and security of the installation and its patrons. In the first three months of 2018, he has cited 12 personnel for using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle, and five for speeding infractions greater than 10 mph over the speed limit.
These enforcement operations and citations were targeted toward high pedestrian and traffic areas such as West Winters. Green’s performance has influenced the younger Airmen to become more proactive in their policing, and his efforts were pivotal in his flight being named Flight of the 1st Quarter 2018.
Due to Green’s stalwart performance as a patrolman, he has been trusted with the increased responsibilities as a Base Defense Operation Center Controller.
