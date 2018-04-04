Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler
Children enjoy 375th FSS’s annual Egg-Stravaganza event

April 04, 2018 12:51 PM

The 375th Force Support Squadron held their annual Egg-Stravaganza event March 31 at Scott Air Force Base.

During the main event—the egg hunt—children ages 2-12 competed to find the golden eggs, which could be traded for special prizes.

Other activities included face painting, carnival games, and bounce houses.

Overall, more than 7,000 eggs were given out to children.

The event was free.

The Egg-Stravaganza was ponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Freddy’s, Geico, Leonard DRS, MedExpress, Schaefer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union and USO. No federal endorsement intended.

