Leaders from 18th Air Force highlight flexibility, support to joint operations

Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Todd Petzel, 18th AF command chief, talk with Airman Dorm Council representatives while touring the Airmen dorm campus at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. The visit familiarized 18th Air Force leadership with the Fairchild mission and the Airmen who make it happen. Photo by Senior Airman Sean Campbell