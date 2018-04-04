Leaders from 18th Air Force highlight flexibility, support to joint operations

The 18th Air Force commander and 18th AF command chief met with Fairchild Airmen to discuss goals, priorities and laud Airmen’s efforts during a recent visit here.
Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, 18th Air Force commander, stressed the importance of Fairchild’s dedication to making aerial refueling happen, as well as how vital each Airman is to the 18th AF mission.
We’re talking about putting Airmen, like you, in contact with our joint forces. For everything we are asked to do, I promise you we are going to do it as a total force with our coalition partners, operating in a joint environment.
Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, 18th Air Force commander
“‘With pride in our heritage we train like we fight; ready Airmen now, tomorrow and forever,’” Tuck said, citing Fairchild Air Force Base's vision statement. “Those are not words you just “sound off”; they’re thoughtful about what this wing brings to the fight every day. Whether it’s a humanitarian assistance mission or anything else we will call you to do, those words resonate.”
Never miss a local story.
Tuck continued by highlighting Fairchild’s ability to provide flexible options for combatant commanders. The flexibility the base’s Airmen and aerial refueling provide support joint and combined operations around the globe, he added.
“We’re talking about putting Airmen, like you, in contact with our joint forces,” Tuck said. “For everything we are asked to do, I promise you we are going to do it as a total force with our coalition partners, operating in a joint environment.”
Innovation is the lifeblood of the Air Force and Fairchild’s middle name. Tuck and Chief Master Sgt. Todd Petzel, 18th AF command chief, heard directly from Airmen about their innovations during the mission immersion and were impressed with their talent and ideas to move the mission even better and faster.
Everything we do as an Air Force starts and ends with Airmen. It takes each and every member of the team to move this mission; from the front office to the flightline to the cockpit, you are making it happen.
Chief Master Sgt. Todd Petzel, 18th AF command chief
“We spent much of our time here engaging with Airmen and they had much to say,” Tuck said. “If any Airman has a great idea, then I’m game to hear it. Anyone can make an impact.”
Petzel commended the hard work and sacrifices Team Fairchild continually brings to the fight.
“Everything we do as an Air Force starts and ends with Airmen,” said Petzel. “It takes each and every member of the team to move this mission; from the front office to the flightline to the cockpit, you are making it happen.”
Comments