Air Force musicians to perform April 11 at Southwestern Illinois College

The USAF Band of Mid-America’s Concert Band will present a concert at 7 p.m. April 11 in the varsity gym at Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville.
Admission is free and open to the public. Please see the Event Brite page for ticketing: www.eventbrite.com/e/usaf-band-of-mid-america-at-swic-tickets-42465524527.
Presented in partnership with SWIC Music Department, this is a family-friendly, all-ages event.
The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America Concert Band represents the professionalism and excellence found every day throughout the Air Force. This diverse, 45-piece ensemble’s repertoire ranges from symphonic band masterworks, to traditional marches, to modern compositions, to pops and jazz
During a concert, attendees are likely to hear stirring works from contemporary composers as well as the familiar sounds of John Philip Sousa or Major Glenn Miller. The band also features talented vocal soloists, performing a wide variety of popular, classical, and patriotic selections.
