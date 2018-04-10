Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
APRIL 13
PRE-TEEN APRIL SHOWERS DANCE
Celebrate the beginning of spring from 7-9 p.m. April 13 with a Pre-Teen April Showers Dance. Open to ages 9-12. Entry fee: $3 members, $5 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
APRIL 14
FERNE CLYFFE STATE PARK HIKE
See a 100-foot cascading waterfall in Southern Illinois. Outdoor Adventures is offering a moderately rated 4-6 mile hike that includes bluffs, waterfalls, caves and more from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 14. With a stop for dinner after (at the individual’s cost).
Normal rate: $15. Registration required. Open to ages 10+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Trip difficulty rating 2/5. For more details, call 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
APRIL 19
COUPON NIGHT
Join the library staff and several coupon experts at 5:30 p.m. April 19 for coupon night at the Library. Learn various ways to save money from the experts. For more information, call 256-5100/3028.
APRIL 20
TEEN SNACKS & SPLATS
Youth Programs will host a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. April 20. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12-18. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
TEEN TECH NIGHT
Get creative at Teen Tech Night: Story Board Creation from 7-9 p.m. April 20 at Youth Programs. Class is free and open to ages 12-18. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
FRIDAY NIGHT HOCKEY
Come play Friday night hockey, as boys and girls are invited to join this fun program, April 20. Friday Night Hockey is open to teens ages 13-18 years from 8-9 p.m. Teams will be co-ed so everyone can enjoy. Additional life skills activities/events will take place prior to games, as well as workshops, like financial health, healthy lifestyles and college prep. Friday Night Hockey is open to all eligible members of the Youth Center, and teens must still be in high school in order to play. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
APRIL 21
GOLF SPRING KICK-OFF TOURNAMENT
Cardinal Creek Golf Course will host their Golf Spring Kick-Off Tournament on April 21. Tournament format is a four-person “scramble.” Golfers tee off at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $65 for non-AGF members and $45 for eagle/premiere AGF members. Entry fee includes golf, cart, range balls, dinner following and prizes. Prizes awarded for the closest to the pin and team winners. The enrollment deadline for the tournament is April 15. Space is limited so register early. Dinner, beverages and dessert will be available following golf. Have spouses and friends come for dinner. It’s only $15 per person. For more information, call Cardinal Creek at (618) 744-1400.
FUN SPOT SKATING NIGHT
Pre-teens (9-12) are invited to join Youth Programs on April 21 for a night of roller skating and pizza at Fun Spot.
Buses will depart the Youth Center at 6:30 p.m., returning around 9:30 p.m. Fee: $15 members, $20 non-members. Limited spots, sign-up early. For details, call 256-5139.
APRIL 25
MID-WEEK UNDERGROUND KAYAK
A trip to Crystal City Underground for a three-hour underground kayaking tour will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25. Trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Lunch afterwards (individual’s cost). Difficulty rating: 3/5.
▪ SAI eligible: Open to single AF Active Duty/Reservist enlisted and officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available; and
▪ SAI rate: $22. Normal rate: $30.
Registration required. Open to ages 18+. Trip difficulty rating 3/5. For more details, call 256-2067.
APRIL 27-28
OPERATION MEGAPHONE TEEN LOCK-IN
Teens, ages 13-18, are invited to attend the Operation Megaphone Teen Lock-In on April 27-28, at the Youth Center. Operation Megaphone is an annual worldwide event designed to connect military teens from around the world to discuss key issues that affect military teens. The lock-in will take place from from 8 p.m. April 27 to 8 a.m. April 28. Enjoy activities such as healthy cooking, bubble ball soccer, and basketball and video game tournaments, plus other fun like 3D technology and healthy snacks & splats. All youth will participate in a special service project. Chances to win prizes too. Admission: Members $15, non-members $20 (includes food). Advanced registration with a consent form is required; sign up by April 25. Call 256-5139 or stop by the Youth Center to register.
APRIL 28
GOLF DEMO DAY
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 for their Golf Demo Day. Test and preview the newest equipment from golf’s top vendors such as Titleist, Callaway, Ping, Wilson, Scotty Cameron, Odyssey and more. Take advantage of special Golf Demo Day sale prices for both in stock and special order goods. The barbecue grill will also be going on the range. For more information, call (618) 744-1400 or follow on Facebook @cardinalcreekgc.
MAY 10
YOUNG AIRMEN’S GAME NIGHT
Join Outdoor Recreation for their 2nd Annual Young Airmen’s Game Night from 4-9 p.m. May 10 at the dorms and DFAC area. Grab some friends and compete in the many activities: 3-on-3 basketball, 2-on-2 volleyball, 2-on-2 corn-hole, outdoor video game tourney, and Rockwall climb. Food provided by USO. Open to all young Airmen. People should call Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067 to sign-up a teams. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
NOTES
SCOTT AFB DAY AT THE BALLPARK ... TICKET, HOT DOG, & SODA ONLY
The St. Louis Cardinals salute Team Scott. In honor of Scott’s hard work and dedication, the organization is celebrating military personnel with its very own day. So join the Cardinals in celebrating Scott AFB Day at the ballpark May 20. Tickets are on sale now at the base Information, Tickets & Tours office for only $15. Each ticket includes a hotdog and soda, plus pregame field access for the parade. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. Buy now, tickets are limited. For more information, call ITT at 256-5919.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies. They are free and open to the base population.
▪ April 13: 7 p.m. “Paddington 2” (PG); and
▪ April 20: 7 p.m. “Pitch Perfect 3” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
CARDINAL CREEK SERVING BREAKFAST & LUNCH
Cardinal Creek Café is now serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Café menu includes Scott AFB unique items such as BBQ pulled pork sandwich, chicken wings, Texas brisket sandwich, daily soups, Angus beef pub style burgers plus all of people’s breakfast favorites (served 7-10 a.m.). Stop by the Golf Course today.
