The Scott AFB Clinic’s Family Advocacy Program hosted a baby shower for expecting families April 5. The event featured information regarding infant development, nutrition and safe sleep techniques. Guests received prizes and free baby supplies during the shower. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki
The Scott AFB Clinic’s Family Advocacy Program hosted a baby shower for expecting families April 5. The event featured information regarding infant development, nutrition and safe sleep techniques. Guests received prizes and free baby supplies during the shower. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki

Scott Air Force Base News

Scott AFB Clinic’s Family Advocacy Program hosts baby shower

April 11, 2018 12:23 PM

