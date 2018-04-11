Team Scott members went on Outdoor Recreation’s first two-day trip to the Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, Illinois.
Scott Air Force Base News

Outdoor Rec takes Team Scott on team building adventure

April 11, 2018 12:56 PM

The first day involved a six-mile hike through Starved Rock State Park.

The next day, the group tested their abilities on the Marseilles obstacle and ropes course.

“This is our very, very first time doing this trip up here at Marseilles,” said Jess Petot, 375th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation aid.

She said Outdoor Recreation hopes to grow the trip into a multi-base event by 2019.

