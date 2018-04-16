Scott Air Force Base events

APRIL 19
COUPON NIGHT
Join the library staff and several coupon experts at 5:30 p.m. April 19 for coupon night at the Library. Learn various ways to save money from the experts. For more information, call 256-5100/3028.
APRIL 20
TEEN SNACKS & SPLATS
Youth Programs will host a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. April 20. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12-18. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
TEEN TECH NIGHT
Get creative at Teen Tech Night: Story Board Creation from 7-9 p.m. April 20 at Youth Programs. Class is free and open to ages 12-18. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
FRIDAY NIGHT HOCKEY
Come play Friday night hockey, as boys and girls are invited to join this fun program, April 20. Friday Night Hockey is open to teens ages 13-18 years from 8-9 p.m. Teams will be co-ed so everyone can enjoy. Additional life skills activities/events will take place prior to games, as well as workshops, like financial health, healthy lifestyles and college prep. Friday Night Hockey is open to all eligible members of the Youth Center, and teens must still be in high school in order to play. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
APRIL 21
GOLF SPRING KICK-OFF TOURNAMENT
Cardinal Creek Golf Course will host their Golf Spring Kick-Off Tournament on April 21. Tournament format is a four-person “scramble.” Golfers tee off at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $65 for non-AGF members and $45 for eagle/premiere AGF members. Entry fee includes golf, cart, range balls, dinner following and prizes. Prizes awarded for the closest to the pin and team winners. The enrollment deadline for the tournament is April 15. Space is limited so register early. Dinner, beverages and dessert will be available following golf. Have spouses and friends come for dinner. It’s only $15 per person. For more information, call Cardinal Creek at (618) 744-1400.
‘EYES ABOVE THE HORIZON’ INCENTIVE FLIGHT PROGRAM
The St. Louis Downtown Airport, LFA, 4300 Vector Drive, Cahokia, will host its one-day Outreach and Flight Introduction Program, “Eyes Above the Horizon,” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 for students ages 10-19. Formal check-in is from 8-8:45 a.m. Eyes Above the Horizon is an outreach and flight orientation program designed to inspire youth to reach beyond their familiar circumstances. No previous aviation experience is necessary, and space is limited.
Student registration is free; however parental permission is required prior to participation. Upon completion of registration, parents will be e-mailed a separate waiver required for the flight portion of the event. To learn more about the program, visit http://legacyflightacademy.org/eyes-above-the-horizon. Additionally, people can register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eyes-above-the-horizon-st-louis-tickets-43939827206.
FUN SPOT SKATING NIGHT
Preteens (9-12) are invited to join Youth Programs on April 21 for a night of roller skating and pizza at Fun Spot. Buses will depart the Youth Center at 6:30 p.m., returning around 9:30 p.m. Fee: $15 members, $20 non-members. Limited spots, sign-up early. For details, call 256-5139.
APRIL 25
MID-WEEK UNDERGROUND KAYAK
A trip to Crystal City Underground for a three-hour underground kayaking tour will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25. Trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Lunch afterwards (individual’s cost). Difficulty rating: 3/5.
▪ SAI eligible: Open to single AF Active Duty/Reservist enlisted and officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available; and
▪ SAI rate: $22. Normal rate: $30.
Registration required. Open to ages 18+. Trip difficulty rating 3/5. For more details, call 256-2067.
APRIL 27-28
OPERATION MEGAPHONE TEEN LOCK-IN
Teens, ages 13-18, are invited to attend the Operation Megaphone Teen Lock-In on April 27-28, at the Youth Center. Operation Megaphone is an annual worldwide event designed to connect military teens from around the world to discuss key issues that affect military teens. The lock-in will take place from from 8 p.m. April 27 to 8 a.m. April 28. Enjoy activities such as healthy cooking, bubble ball soccer, and basketball and video game tournaments, plus other fun like 3D technology and healthy snacks & splats. All youth will participate in a special service project. Chances to win prizes too. Admission: Members $15, non-members $20 (includes food). Advanced registration with a consent form is required; sign up by April 25. Call 256-5139 or stop by the Youth Center to register.
APRIL 28
GOLF DEMO DAY
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 for their Golf Demo Day. Test and preview the newest equipment from golf’s top vendors such as Titleist, Callaway, Ping, Wilson, Scotty Cameron, Odyssey and more. Take advantage of special Golf Demo Day sale prices for both in stock and special order goods. The barbecue grill will also be going on the range. For more information, call (618) 744-1400 or follow on Facebook @cardinalcreekgc.
APRIL 30
BOWLING 2.0 CLASSES
Bowling 2.0 classes begin April 30. This program is designed to introduce or reintroduce people to bowling. This class meets once a week for four weeks and covers the fundamentals of bowling. Topics include approach, markings, grip, lane courtesy, spare shooting and much more. Complete the class and people will be ready to bowl in Bowling 2.0 league (optional). Cost is $40 per person. Classes are held at 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Sessions available on the following dates: April 30-May 21, Aug. 6-27 and Nov. 5-26. Adult and juniors welcome. For complete details or to register, call 256-4054.
MAY 1-31
WIN A KINDLE FIRE HD
Make any purchase at Common Grounds between May 1-31 for a chance to win a Kindle Fire HD 8. The more purchases, the better the chances are to win. For complete rules, stop by Common Grounds (Bldg. 1650). This giveaway is brought to everyone in part by Leonardo DRS. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-5501.
AP PHOTO CONTEST
Submit entries for the 2018 Air Force Photo Contest between May 1-31. This year’s theme is My Air Force Life in Focus: “Freedom.” Participants can enter up to two images that depict how they view “Freedom” through their camera lens. Images may be of people, places or things. There are two categories: Adult and Youth. The Adult category has two divisions: Novice and Accomplished. Adults must be 18 years or older. The Youth category has three age divisions: Teens 13-17 years, Preteens 9-12 years and Children 6-8 years. The Official AF Photo Contest will be judged by a panel of photography experts and 1st through 3rd place will be awarded for each category. For complete details or to submit, visit www.myairforcelife.com.
MAY 8
UNIT FITNESS CHALLENGE
The Unit Fitness Challenge will take place at 11 a.m. May 18 at Warrior Park and incorporates all four pillars of the Comprehensive Airman Fitness. Each squadron may enter a team of 10 personnel to compete in a Humvee push, hang pull-up, tire flip and 5K/10K run. There must be at least one female participant per team. The top three teams will receive a $100 gift card from the 375th Force Support Squadron. The 1st place team will be awarded the gigantic traveling trophy. Teams must sign up by May 8 in order to compete. Event limited to the first 21 teams. There will be music and a bounce house for the kids. Beer will be available for purchase. Contact Warmer Fitness Center at 256-1218 for more information.
MAY 10
YOUNG AIRMEN’S GAME NIGHT
Join Outdoor Recreation for their 2nd Annual Young Airmen’s Game Night from 4-9 p.m. May 10 at the dorms and DFAC area. Grab some friends and compete in the many activities: 3-on-3 basketball, 2-on-2 volleyball, 2-on-2 corn-hole, outdoor video game tourney, and Rockwall climb. Food provided by USO. Open to all young Airmen. People should call Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067 to sign-up a teams. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
MAY 11
FREE HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO
The Fitness/James Sports Centers’ annual Health & Wellness Expo is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. May 11 at the James Sports Center. Various health and fitness related vendors will be on site to answer questions and showcase products. Free cholesterol, blood pressure and glucose checks will be available, plus more as well as great giveaways and prizes. Event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members, and civilians.
MOVIE AT THE LAKE
Bring the whole family for a night of movie fun under the stars May 11.Spread out on a blanket, enjoy popcorn and other concessions (at individual’s cost) while viewing an outdoor movie at Scott Lake. Make it a date night and rent a VIP golf cart for a little extra comfortable viewing for $10. Kids enjoy bouncy houses during intermission. Concessions (hotdogs, burgers, popcorn, candy, soda, etc.) available for purchase. Open to all ages. Time: 6:45-11 p.m. Movie to begin around dusk. Reserve VIP seating by April 20. Call Outdoor Recreation, 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
NOTES
SCOTT AFB DAY AT THE BALLPARK ... TICKET, HOT DOG, & SODA ONLY
The St. Louis Cardinals salute Team Scott. In honor of Scott’s hard work and dedication, the organization is celebrating military personnel with its very own day. So join the Cardinals in celebrating Scott AFB Day at the ballpark May 20. Tickets are on sale now at the base Information, Tickets & Tours office for only $15. Each ticket includes a hotdog and soda, plus pregame field access for the parade. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. Buy now, tickets are limited. For more information, call ITT at 256-5919.
CARDINAL CREEK NOW SERVING BREAKFAST & LUNCH
Cardinal Creek Café is now serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Café menu includes Scott AFB unique items such as BBQ pulled pork sandwich, chicken wings, Texas brisket sandwich, daily soups, Angus beef pub style burgers plus all of people’s breakfast favorites (served 7-10 a.m.). Stop by the Golf Course today.
2018 YOUTH AIR FORCE CAMPS—APPLY TODAY
Apply today for the 2018 Youth Programs Residential Camps & Sports Camps. Youth residential camps include: Air Force Teen Aviation Camp, Air Force Space Camp, and Air Force Teen Leadership Summits. Plus, new in 2018, there are five individual residential sports camps. Sports camps being offered are: Nike Basketball, Nike Soccer, Nike Baseball & Softball, and Nike Volleyball. All applications are due by May 11.
The application process for the Air Force Residential Camps is completed online through a system with Georgia 4-H at http://www.georgia4h.org/afrangteensummit/apply.html. Each family or teen will need to create an account in order to complete the online application. To apply for the sports camps, visit www.375fss.com to download the application and instructions. For more details on all camps, visit www.375fss.com or call 256-5139.
