Team Scott builds ramp for local vet

Members of the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron joined forces with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association to build a ramp for a veteran who was recently paralyzed after back surgery.
John Wiecezak, a retired enlisted flyer, reached out to the VA for assistance building a wheelchair ramp for his home, but said they were not able to help him for six to eight months, and he was scheduled to come home by April 9.
That’s when Senior Master Sgt. John Roskom, 375th CES and CVMA executive officer, stepped up to take on this “immense and very important project.”
“This is a simple matter of Airmen-helping-Airman,” said Roskom.
He quickly assembled a crack team of civil engineers as well as several members from the CVMA and set forth to ensure a fellow Airman had the proper quality of life that he deserved.
One of the members of the CVMA, Cecil Wade, laid the ground work with the local Home Depot store, acquiring most of the materials needed to complete the ramp build such as wood and concrete.
Additionally, Roskom had noticed that Wiecezak’s U.S. and Air Force flags were torn and tattered. He secretly recovered those flags and at the end of the build, formed up the diverse group of veterans, and gave a proper salute as a brand new U.S. Flag was quickly raised.
Roskom also approached the Scott’s First Sergeants Council, and was given a grant in order to defray personal expenses that some of the Airman experts put up in order to ensure they had the proper remaining materials.
On a very chilly 33 degree April 7 morning, the ramp build began. Jobsite foreman, Staff Sgt. Thomas Robles, 375th CES, along with jobsite supervisor, Roskom, ensured the appropriate digging permits and city permits were already in place as so the fun part could commence.
“With the help of my fellow engineers, alongside the CVMA, this ramp went up very quick, is very sturdy, and is beyond ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant,” said Robles. “There are certain minimum criteria that must be met in order to be ADA compliant, and this ramp blows it out of the water!”
At the end of the day, Airmen and retirees came together to ensure a fellow brother in arms had the proper quality of life that he deserved.
