Airman 1st Class Tokugirou Bird, 375th Communications Support Squadron MAJCOM Server Administrator, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler
SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Tokugirou Bird

April 17, 2018 02:02 PM

Airman 1st Class Tokugirou Bird, 375th Communications Support Squadron MAJCOM Server Administrator, is this week’s Showcase Airman.

Bird is assigned to the Mobility Operations Application Bases System, where he provides a premiere web application development and hosting platform. He has constantly volunteered to work extended hours on the bi-monthly maintenance team responsible for eradicating 657 critical network security risks.

After completing his CDCs and other 5-Level core tasks two months early, he was selected for a TDY to Nellis AFB to complete the initial install and configuration of Scott’s Mission Defense Team’s $29,000 covert network toolkit, which ensured it was mission ready for the Air Combat Command’s 2018 RED FLAG Exercise.

