SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Tokugirou Bird

Airman 1st Class Tokugirou Bird, 375th Communications Support Squadron MAJCOM Server Administrator, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Bird is assigned to the Mobility Operations Application Bases System, where he provides a premiere web application development and hosting platform. He has constantly volunteered to work extended hours on the bi-monthly maintenance team responsible for eradicating 657 critical network security risks.
After completing his CDCs and other 5-Level core tasks two months early, he was selected for a TDY to Nellis AFB to complete the initial install and configuration of Scott’s Mission Defense Team’s $29,000 covert network toolkit, which ensured it was mission ready for the Air Combat Command’s 2018 RED FLAG Exercise.
