Scott Air Force Base hosts Junior ROTC cadets

The 375th Air Mobility Wing hosted more than 200 cadets to familiarize them with operational Air Force careers and responsibilities April 13.
During their visit, the cadets received a mission brief before visiting several units on base.
The 375th Operations Group discussed flightline operations and gave technical details on the C-40 and C-21.
The 375th Security Forces Squadron went over military working dogs, weapons familiarization and base law enforcement.
Additionally, the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron showcased heavy equipment and also provided firefighting and explosive ordnance disposal demonstrations.
Comments