Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
APRIL 27-28
OPERATION MEGAPHONE TEEN LOCK-IN
Teens, ages 13-18, are invited to attend the Operation Megaphone Teen Lock-In on April 27-28, at the Youth Center. Operation Megaphone is an annual worldwide event designed to connect military teens from around the world to discuss key issues that affect military teens. The lock-in will take place from from 8 p.m. April 27 to 8 a.m. April 28. Enjoy activities such as healthy cooking, bubble ball soccer, and basketball and video game tournaments, plus other fun like 3D technology and healthy snacks & splats. All youth will participate in a special service project. Chances to win prizes too. Admission: Members $15, non-members $20 (includes food). Advanced registration with a consent form is required; sign up by April 25. Call 256-5139 or stop by the Youth Center to register.
APRIL 28
GOLF DEMO DAY
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 for their Golf Demo Day. Test and preview the newest equipment from golf’s top vendors such as Titleist, Callaway, Ping, Wilson, Scotty Cameron, Odyssey and more. Take advantage of special Golf Demo Day sale prices for both in stock and special order goods. The barbecue grill will also be going on the range. For more information, call (618) 744-1400 or follow on Facebook @cardinalcreekgc.
APRIL 30
BOWLING 2.0 CLASSES
Bowling 2.0 classes begin April 30. This program is designed to introduce or reintroduce people to bowling. This class meets once a week for four weeks and covers the fundamentals of bowling. Topics include approach, markings, grip, lane courtesy, spare shooting and much more. Complete the class and people will be ready to bowl in Bowling 2.0 league (optional). Cost is $40 per person. Classes are held at 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Sessions available on the following dates: April 30-May 21, Aug. 6-27 and Nov. 5-26. Adult and juniors welcome. For complete details or to register, call 256-4054.
APRIL 30
CAR WASH CLOSED
The Automatic Car Wash at the Arts & Craft Center will be closed starting April 30 through May 23 to allow for the new LaserWash 360 Plus system to be installed. This new system will have more wash options with an OverGlow Hi-Gloss, SwingAir Synchronized Dryers, a new entry kiosk and more. Sorry for any inconvenience this closure may cause. For additional information, please call 256-4230.
MAY 1
DISCOVER SCUBA & SNORKELING REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Learn how to scuba with Outdoor Adventure Program during a Discovery Scuba & Snorkeling Adventure on May 12 with the Great American Diving Company. The day will consist of learning both scuba and snorkeling in a safe pool. Bring swimsuit and towel. There will be a break for lunch at the individual’s cost.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available.
▪ RecOn rate: $32. Normal rate: $72.
Time: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. *Registration required by May 1 (must come in person to p/u medical/liability forms day of registration & return forms by noon on 5/1/18). Open to ages 10+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Trip difficulty rating 2/5.
LEARN TO SWIM ENROLLMENT
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program will begin enrollment for 2018 swim lesson sessions May 1. Session dates are:
▪ Session 1: June 18-29;
▪ Session 2: July 9-20; and
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register early. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level. Lesson fees: $50/person per session. Lessons held Monday-Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days).
▪ Youth (ages 5-14): 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m.;
▪ Parent and child (under 5): 11-11:30 a.m.; and
▪ Adults (15 and older): 11-11:45 a.m.
To register, call 256-2067.
MAY 1-30
SCOTT SHARKS SWIM TEAM REGISTRATION
Become a member of the 2018 Scott Sharks Swim Team. The Scott Sharks Swim Team is a fun, competitive team for ages 5-18 (as of June 1). Requirements: Must be able to swim 50 meters in any combination of strokes. Anyone with base access is encouraged to participate, including Airmen.
Registration runs May 1-30. Sign-up at Outdoor Recreation or online at www.375fss.com. Season fee: $75/person. Season runs May 29-July 21. Practices held at the Fitness Center pool from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meets held Tuesday and Thursday nights at local nearby pools. Volunteer assistant coaches are needed. Volunteers must be registered through Red Cross. Parents are also necessary to help run meets. Call 256-2067 or email the team rep, Jeff King at jpking84@gmail.com.
MAY 1-31
WIN A KINDLE FIRE HD
Make any purchase at Common Grounds between May 1-31 for a chance to win a Kindle Fire HD 8. The more purchases, the better the chances are to win. For complete rules, stop by Common Grounds (Bldg. 1650). This giveaway is brought to everyone in part by Leonardo DRS. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-5501.
AP PHOTO CONTEST
Submit entries for the 2018 Air Force Photo Contest between May 1-31. This year’s theme is My Air Force Life in Focus: “Freedom.” Participants can enter up to two images that depict how they view “Freedom” through their camera lens. Images may be of people, places or things. There are two categories: Adult and Youth. The Adult category has two divisions: Novice and Accomplished. Adults must be 18 years or older. The Youth category has three age divisions: Teens 13-17 years, Preteens 9-12 years and Children 6-8 years. The Official AF Photo Contest will be judged by a panel of photography experts and 1st through 3rd place will be awarded for each category. For complete details or to submit, visit www.myairforcelife.com.
MAY 4
Team Scott will host the Spring Fling Diversity Day event from 2:30-6 p.m. May 4 at the Scott Event Center. Food and fun for the whole family. Many events and activities will be available, including whiffle ball, bouncy houses, etc.
MAY 8
UNIT FITNESS CHALLENGE
The Unit Fitness Challenge will take place at 11 a.m. May 18 at Warrior Park and incorporates all four pillars of the Comprehensive Airman Fitness. Each squadron may enter a team of 10 personnel to compete in a Humvee push, hang pull-up, tire flip and 5K/10K run. There must be at least one female participant per team. The top three teams will receive a $100 gift card from the 375th Force Support Squadron. The 1st place team will be awarded the gigantic traveling trophy. Teams must sign up by May 8 in order to compete. Event limited to the first 21 teams. There will be music and a bounce house for the kids. Beer will be available for purchase. Contact Warmer Fitness Center at 256-1218 for more information.
LADIES GOLF CLINIC
Get a golf lesson by one of the PGA professionals at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at 1 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month. Dates are as follows: May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11. There is no registration requirement. Cost is $5 per session. For more information, call (618) 744-1400.
MAY 9
KIDS ARTS & CRAFTS
Join the Arts & Crafts Center staff for a variety of “crafts” just for kids.
The schedule is as follows:
▪ May 9: 10 a.m. to noon Preschool Helping Hands Potholder; 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint a Wineglass for Mother’s Day;
▪ June 13: 10 a.m. to noon Preschool Helping Hands Work Gloves; 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint a Mug for Father’s Day; and
▪ July 18: 10 a.m. to noon Preschool Salt Paint Fireworks; 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint Stick Flag.
Preschool classes are open to ages 2-6 years of age. Kids classes are open to kids age 6 and up. Cost is $5 per child and includes all supplies. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please call 256-4230 or stop by the center to sign up.
MAY 10
YOUNG AIRMEN’S GAME NIGHT
Join Outdoor Recreation for their 2nd Annual Young Airmen’s Game Night from 4-9 p.m. May 10 at the dorms and DFAC area. Grab some friends and compete in the many activities: 3-on-3 basketball, 2-on-2 volleyball, 2-on-2 corn-hole, outdoor video game tourney, and Rockwall climb. Food provided by USO. Open to all young Airmen. People should call Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067 to sign-up a teams. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
MAY 11
FREE HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO
The Fitness/James Sports Centers’ annual Health & Wellness Expo is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. May 11 at the James Sports Center. Various health and fitness related vendors will be on site to answer questions and showcase products. Free cholesterol, blood pressure and glucose checks will be available, plus more as well as great giveaways and prizes. Event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members, and civilians.
MOVIE AT THE LAKE
Bring the whole family for a night of movie fun under the stars May 11.Spread out on a blanket, enjoy popcorn and other concessions (at individual’s cost) while viewing an outdoor movie at Scott Lake. Make it a date night and rent a VIP golf cart for a little extra comfortable viewing for $10. Kids enjoy bouncy houses during intermission. Concessions (hotdogs, burgers, popcorn, candy, soda, etc.) available for purchase. Open to all ages. Time: 6:45-11 p.m. Movie to begin around dusk. Call Outdoor Recreation, 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
MAY 11-13
MOTHERS GOLF FOR FREE
Cardinal Creek Golf Course is having a Mother's Day Weekend Celebration May 11-13, where all moms can play golf for free with a paid adult. Kids always golf free with a paid adult so the whole family can play for the price of one. Tee times are required. For more information, call (618) 744-1400
MOMS BOWL FREE SPECIAL
Come out and celebrate mom on May 11-13, as Stars & Strikes Bowling Center is having a Moms Bowl Free Special, where all moms can bowl free with a paid player. Free games equal to each paid game. Shoe rental not included. For more information call 256-4054.
MAY 15
GET GOLF READY
This introductory class meets for three weeks, twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Beginners are taught the basics of putting, chipping, pitching, and full swing. Clubs are available for use but youth are encouraged to bring their own clubs. Separate junior and adult sessions dates are May 15-31, June 12-28 and July 17-Aug. 2. Class times are as follows:
▪ Juniors: 4:30-5:15 p.m.; and
▪ Adults: 5:30-6:15 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 618-744-1400.
NOTES
PAINT & SIP
Create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events sponsored by the Arts & Crafts Center. The following dates and themes are planned:
▪ April 27: Raise a Glass;
▪ May 11: Scenes from Spring;
▪ June 8: Summer Fun; and
▪ July 13: Patriot’s Painting.
The fun will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
SCOTT AFB DAY AT THE BALLPARK ... TICKET, HOT DOG, & SODA ONLY
The St. Louis Cardinals salute Team Scott. In honor of Scott’s hard work and dedication, the organization is celebrating military personnel with its very own day. So join the Cardinals in celebrating Scott AFB Day at the ballpark May 20. Tickets are on sale now at the base Information, Tickets & Tours office for only $15. Each ticket includes a hotdog and soda, plus pregame field access for the parade. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. Buy now, tickets are limited. For more information, call ITT at 256-5919.
2018 YOUTH AIR FORCE CAMPS—APPLY TODAY
Apply today for the 2018 Youth Programs Residential Camps & Sports Camps. Youth residential camps include: Air Force Teen Aviation Camp, Air Force Space Camp, and Air Force Teen Leadership Summits. Plus, new in 2018, there are five individual residential sports camps. Sports camps being offered are: Nike Basketball, Nike Soccer, Nike Baseball & Softball, and Nike Volleyball. All applications are due by May 11.
The application process for the Air Force Residential Camps is completed online through a system with Georgia 4-H at http://www.georgia4h.org/afrangteensummit/apply.html. Each family or teen will need to create an account in order to complete the online application. To apply for the sports camps, people should visit www.375fss.com to download the application and instructions. For more details on all camps, visit www.375fss.com or call 256-5139.
