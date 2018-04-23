Gabriel Encinas, a freshman at Mascoutah Community High School, continues to excel as Scott AFB Youth Programs member.
In February, Encinas, 15, earned the title of Scott AFB Youth of the Year and, on April 18, he competed at the state level and earned the title of Illinois Military Youth of the Year and was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. In July, Encinas will compete again for the title of Midwest Military Youth of the Year in Chicago.
He is the son of Master Sgt. Sandy Silvestre, Air Mobility Command Headquarters/A1, and Matthew Encinas of Evans, Georgia.
