SHOWCASE AIRMEN: C-40 crew of SPAR15

The C-40 crew of SPAR15 is this week’s Showcase Airmen. The crew departed Scott Air Force Base on Jan. 30 on an Executive Airlift mission supporting the Air Force Chief of Staff and the Commander, Pacific Air Forces throughout the Pacific region.
Ten days into the mission, the crew departed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on their final leg to Andrews AFB, Maryland. Approximately three hours over the Pacific Ocean, the crew noticed an abnormal fuel imbalance.
The tank displayed approximately 400 lbs. more than its listed maximum capacity, and the crew immediately began to troubleshoot an uncommanded fuel transfer and a possible tank overfill. Finding no guidance in their publications, the crew called the 932nd Operations Group Standardization/Evaluation as well as experts from the Boeing Company for assistance.
Neither could pinpoint a cause or a solution. Taking the situation into account, the crew declared an emergency and prepared to divert to Travis AFB, California. Once the crew finished coordinating, the aircraft commander landed the aircraft where it was met by responding emergency vehicles.
Fortunately for all involved, the aircraft was declared safe by the Travis AFB Fire Department, and the crew terminated the emergency. After three days of maintenance procedures, the crew successfully brought the aircraft back to home station.
