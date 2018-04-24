Purple Up Parade recognizes Month of the Military Child

Children at the Child Development Center marched in a Purple Up Parade on April 20 at Scott.
The parade recognized the Month of the Military Child.
Parents were welcomed to join their children and be a part of the celebration, which is highlighted to recognize sacrifices and challenges that military children overcome throughout their childhood.
Purple was chosen as the color to represent Month of the Military Child.
The reason being it symbolizes the combined colors of all branches of the military: Army, green; Coast Guard, blue; Air Force, blue; Marine, red; and Navy, blue.
Comments