SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Staff Sgt. Stephen Downey

Staff Sgt. Stephen Downey, 375th Medical Support Squadron biomedical maintenance supervisor, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Downey leads 10 military and civilian biomedical equipment technicians who ensure the calibration of 2,773 medical equipment items and service a medical equipment repair center region encompassing 12 states.
Recently, Downey and his team received high praise from the 375th Operations Group, Detachment 4 commander for correcting an 88th Medical Group maintenance shortage.
The team responded on short notice and successfully serviced five next-generation portable therapeutic liquid oxygen systems, a requirement that needed to be met in order to train a class of flight nurses and aeromedical evacuation technicians.
Downey’s professionalism, combined with his team’s unity of effort were lauded by the commander as “the best seen in six years of active flying.”
