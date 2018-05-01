Spokane community wins Abilene Trophy

The 2017 Air Mobility Command Community Support Award, also known as the Abilene Trophy, was awarded April 27 to Greater Spokane Incorporated, for the community’s support to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington.
The award, presented annually, was announced during the semi-annual gathering of Total Force wing commanders from across the mobility enterprise at Scott.
“The Greater Spokane community has a rich history of involvement and shared pride with Fairchild AFB and Air Mobility Command’s brave men and women in uniform,” Yvonne Batts, co-chair of the Abilene Military Affairs Committee, said during the ceremony. “Spokane is continually working to find new ways to maximize its partnership and serve as an example for military communities everywhere.”
The community and base worked together for a first-of-a-kind TEDx-style leadership conference at the base theater called Leaders Inspiring for tomorrow, or LIFT. The event enhanced relationships and provided leadership, mentorship, and civic insights.
The Spokane community also donated holiday gift cards for military families, shipped care packages to deployed personnel from the base, provided community perspectives, as well as afforded avenues for Team Fairchild families to integrate into the community and enjoy local area events and culture.
“The Spokane community has demonstrated an enduring commitment to our Airmen and the mobility mission,” said Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, AMC commander. “The tremendous support from the community enables the men and women of Fairchild to project American power and values globally. The mission and our Airmen rely on community support to fuel the mission. The Spokane community always delivers.”
Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, said he was pleased the Spokane area was recognized for its outstanding work to the Fairchild AFB community.
“I can’t think of a more deserving community to win this award,” said Samuelson. “The entire Greater Spokane has supported that base through everything. Whether it be through crisis last year, supporting us in the airshow, and all the innovative programs they’ve produced with our Airmen, we are integrated as a community. As we say, Spokane is our community and Fairchild is their base and they take that and embrace it.”
Chief Master Sgt. David Bishop, 141st Air Refueling Wing command chief, echoed Samuelson’s sentiment.
“Spokane really recognizes our Active, Guard and Reserve as important members of the community,” said Bishop “I think it’s exciting and so humbling to serve that region. I’ve been at Fairchild since January of 1991, so that’s my home, and it’s been an honor to serve the community.”
Sponsored by the Military Affairs Committee of Abilene, Texas, and AMC, the award was established Jan. 1, 1999, and recognizes community activities conducted during the previous calendar year.
