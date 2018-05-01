Scott Elementary School second graders stand in line with their newly painted recyclable bags. One person using reusable bags over their lifetime would remove more than 22,000 plastic bags from the environment.
Scott Elementary School second graders stand in line with their newly painted recyclable bags. One person using reusable bags over their lifetime would remove more than 22,000 plastic bags from the environment. Photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Larkin
Scott Air Force Base News

Scott AFB celebrates Earth Week

May 01, 2018 01:01 PM

Scott Air Force Base recently celebrated Earth Week.

