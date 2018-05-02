Inspiring minority youth to take flight

On April 21, members from Scott Air Force Base, as well as the Legacy Flight Academy, made flying a reality for 80 youth at St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia in an effort to inspire flight.
The event also provided several Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, also known as STEM, learning events and opportunities to youth.
“I’m a St. Louis native and today everything important to me reached a new level of achievement. From the development of community partnerships to creating dreams in aviation we were able to genuinely inspire children beyond their imagination.
“I am truly grateful to be part of organizations such as the Air Force and Legacy Flight Academy where diversity and inclusion are benchmarks for innovation and strength,” said Capt. Sonata R. Waller, 375th Medical Support Squadron, an event chairperson.
Master Sgt. Kendrick D. Lewis, 837th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, said, “Being from the inner city, I know the feeling of fighting uphill battles. It was an absolute pleasure to work with LFA and impact so many young people with big dreams and bright futures.”
Many Team Scott members participated in the event and expressed gratitude at the opportunity to help the community and work with local youth.
Another volunteer, Kerwin O. Lay, Air Mobility Command, added, “I’m honored to be part of such a program and really learned as much from them as they did from me.”
The event was planned and coordinated by 23 volunteers through partnership and sponsorship with Parks College, the Greater St. Louis Air and Space Museum, Boeing, the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association and AMC.
The “Eyes Above the Horizon” program, founded in 2015, works with minority youth to develop and foster an interest in aerospace careers through flight introductions, mentorship, and immersion into the rich history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Waller added that students inspired by the example of the Tuskegee Airmen are able to see beyond their familiar circumstances and are motivated to excel in their academic and career endeavors.
Col. Terrence A. Adams advocated with Legacy Flight Academy for the program to come to Scott AFB in 2016. This is the second time Legacy Flight Academy has completed an event in St. Louis and future opportunities are on the horizon.
For more information about the program, visit: www.legacyflightacademy.org.
