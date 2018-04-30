Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
MAY 4
Team Scott will host the Spring Fling Diversity Day event from 2:30-6 p.m. May 4 at the Scott Event Center. Food and fun for the whole family. Many events and activities will be available, including whiffle ball, bouncy houses, etc.
JOB READY/TEEN CAREER LAUNCH
Teens look for a job can help from the professionals at Youth Programs two-part Job Ready/Teen Career Launch on May 4 and 11. This free event runs from 7-9:30 p.m. Open to teens, ages 13+. This comprehensive program introduces young people to the world of work and provides the tools necessary to prepare for a future career. Youth can explore various careers based on their interests and talents. Plus determine which educational path they need to pursue. Limited slots available, so sign-up today. Call 256-5139.
MAY 8
UNIT FITNESS CHALLENGE
The Unit Fitness Challenge will take place at 11 a.m. May 18 at Warrior Park and incorporates all four pillars of the Comprehensive Airman Fitness. Each squadron may enter a team of 10 personnel to compete in a Humvee push, hang pull-up, tire flip and 5K/10K run. There must be at least one female participant per team. The top three teams will receive a $100 gift card from the 375th Force Support Squadron. The 1st place team will be awarded the gigantic traveling trophy. Teams must sign up by May 8 in order to compete. Event limited to the first 21 teams. There will be music and a bounce house for the kids. Beer will be available for purchase. Contact Warmer Fitness Center at 256-1218 for more information.
LADIES GOLF CLINIC
Get a golf lesson by one of the PGA professionals at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at 1 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month. Dates are as follows: May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11. There is no registration requirement. Cost is $5 per session. For more information, call (618) 744-1400.
MAY 10
YOUNG AIRMEN’S GAME NIGHT
Join Outdoor Recreation for their 2nd Annual Young Airmen’s Game Night from 4-9 p.m. May 10 at the dorms and DFAC area. Grab some friends and compete in the many activities: 3-on-3 basketball, 2-on-2 volleyball, 2-on-2 corn-hole, outdoor video game tourney, and Rockwall climb. Food provided by USO. Open to all young Airmen. People should call Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067 to sign-up a teams. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
MAY 11
FREE HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO
The Fitness/James Sports Centers’ annual Health & Wellness Expo is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. May 11 at the James Sports Center. Various health and fitness related vendors will be on site to answer questions and showcase products. Free cholesterol, blood pressure and glucose checks will be available, plus more as well as great giveaways and prizes. Event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members, and civilians.
CLUB YIPEE
Join Youth Programs for Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. May 11. Plant a mini-garden to take home. Open to ages 5-8. Fee is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
MOVIE AT THE LAKE
Bring the whole family for a night of movie fun under the stars May 11. Spread out on a blanket, enjoy popcorn and other concessions (at individual’s cost) while viewing an outdoor movie at Scott Lake. Make it a date night and rent a VIP golf cart for a little extra comfortable viewing for $10. Kids enjoy bouncy houses during intermission. Concessions (hotdogs, burgers, popcorn, candy, soda, etc.) available for purchase.
Open to all ages. Time: 6:45-11 p.m. Movie to begin around dusk. Call Outdoor Recreation, 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
MUNY MEMORIES EXHIBIT REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Check out The Muny Memoires Exhibit at the St. Louis History Museum with Youth Programs from 1-5 p.m. May 19. Experience the thrill of an audition, explore the often unseen backstage where the magic of The Muny is created. Open to ages 9-18 years. Registration required by May 11. Call Youth Program at 256-5139.
DAY AT THE MUNY REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Youth Programs for a fun, free and unforgettable day at The Muny from 1-6 p.m. May 20. Enjoy The Muny’s 100th Anniversary Party, live local entertainment, interactive behind-the-scenes demonstrations, themed activities and cake! Open to ages 9-18 years. Registration required by May 11. Call Youth Programs at 256-5139.
MAY 11-13
MOTHERS GOLF FOR FREE
Cardinal Creek Golf Course is having a Mother's Day Weekend Celebration May 11-13, where all moms can play golf for free with a paid adult. Kids always golf free with a paid adult so the whole family can play for the price of one. Tee times are required. For more information, call (618) 744-1400
MOMS BOWL FREE SPECIAL
Come out and celebrate mom on May 11-13, as Stars & Strikes Bowling Center is having a Moms Bowl Free Special, where all moms can bowl free with a paid player. Free games equal to each paid game. Shoe rental not included. For more information call 256-4054.
GO APE ZIP-LINING & DISC GOLF REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Explore the treetops at STL’s Go Ape course, then try disc golf from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 with Outdoor Recreation. Go Ape Treetop Adventure is a three-hour self-guided adventure including suspended obstacles, swings, and zip lines. Then grab lunch at the Creve Coeur Lakehouse (individual’s cost) before heading to St. Louis’ second disc golf course for a round or two. Ages 18+
▪ SAI eligible: Open to single AF active duty/Reservist enlisted and officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available; and
▪ SAI rate: $21. Normal rate: $63.
Registration required by May 14. Open to ages 18+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
MAY 15
GET GOLF READY
This introductory class meets for three weeks, twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Beginners are taught the basics of putting, chipping, pitching, and full swing. Clubs are available for use but youth are encouraged to bring their own clubs. Separate junior and adult sessions dates are May 15-31, June 12-28 and July 17-Aug. 2. Class times are as follows:
▪ Juniors: 4:30-5:15 p.m.; and
▪ Adults: 5:30-6:15 p.m.
For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
MAY 16
MOBILE DMV
Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 16 at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders; cash is not an accepted payment. For more details, call 256-5501.
MAY 18
PRETEEN DANCE
Celebrate the final days of the school year at the preteen dance May 18 at the Youth Center! Check out the free dance party from 7-9 p.m., filled with fun, karaoke and more. Open to ages 9-12. For more details, call 256-5139.
MAY 19
TEXAS HOLD’EM
The Scott Event Center will host a Texas Hold’em Tournament on May 19. Enjoy a pre-game social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to the first 10 Airmen to register. Cost is $9 for members (play and eat) and $15 for non-members (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
MAY 26
BASE POOL OPENS
The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) will open at 1 p.m. May 26 for the summer season. Free recreational swimming will be available all summer long. Check out the Rock Climbing Wall in the deep end, along with the Double Flume Slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons.
▪ Adult lap swim: 6-7 a.m. Monday-Friday;
▪ Daily recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and for holidays.
Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older. All youth, ages 11-13, must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without an adult. Call 256-2067.
MAY 28
MEMORIAL DAY SCRAMBLE
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Memorial Day Golf Tournament on May 28. Format is four-person scramble with a noon shotgun start. Tournament fee is $45 per person, $35 (AGF players) and includes greens fees, cart, closest to the pin and prizes. For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
JUNE 9
‘HEROES THAT CARE’ TOY DRIVE
“Heroes That Care,” a nonprofit organization headed by Army Master Sgt. David Henderson, is having a toy drive from 4-7 p.m. June 9 at the Belleville Khoury League park,411 W. Monore St., Belleville. This is a fundraiser to benefit children in the hospital who often experience hair loss. $5 haircuts. If an entire team shows up for a haircut, the players get to “pie” their coach in the face, No specialty cuts. Girls will be offered pony tail “lopping off.” This is a military run event and will include many servic emembers present to interact with. Dinner is $5 and includes a choice of a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a soda or water. For more information, visit Heroes That Care on Facebook or e-mail Henderson at HeroesThatCare@gmail.com.
NOTES
NEW AUTOMATIC CAR WASH COMING SOON
The automatic car wash at the Arts & Craft Center is closed now through May 23 to allow for the new LaserWash 360 Plus system to be installed. This new system will have more wash options with an OverGlow Hi-Gloss, SwingAir Synchronized Dryers, a new entry kiosk and more. Sorry for any inconvenience this closure may cause. The three manual car wash stalls will remain open during this time. For additional information, please call 618-256-4230.
SCOTT SHARKS SWIM TEAM REGISTRATION
Become a member of the 2018 Scott Sharks Swim Team. The Scott Sharks Swim Team is a fun, competitive team for ages 5-18 (as of June 1). Requirements: Must be able to swim 50 meters in any combination of strokes. Anyone with base access is encouraged to participate, including Airmen. Registration runs through May 30. Sign-up at Outdoor Recreation or online at www.375fss.com. Season fee: $75/person. Season runs May 29-July 21. Practices held at the Fitness Center pool from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meets held Tuesday and Thursday nights at local nearby pools. Volunteer assistant coaches are needed. Volunteers must be registered through Red Cross. Parents are also necessary to help run meets. Call 256-2067 or email the team rep, Jeff King at jpking84@gmail.com.
WIN A KINDLE FIRE HD
Make any purchase at Common Grounds through May 31 for a chance to win a Kindle Fire HD 8. The more purchases, the better the chances are to win. For complete rules, stop by Common Grounds (Bldg. 1650). This giveaway is brought to everyone in part by Leonardo DRS. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-5501.
AP PHOTO CONTEST
Submit entries for the 2018 Air Force Photo Contest through May 31. This year’s theme is My Air Force Life in Focus: “Freedom.” Participants can enter up to two images that depict how they view “Freedom” through their camera lens. Images may be of people, places or things. There are two categories: Adult and Youth. The Adult category has two divisions: Novice and Accomplished. Adults must be 18 years or older. The Youth category has three age divisions: Teens 13-17 years, Preteens 9-12 years and Children 6-8 years. The Official AF Photo Contest will be judged by a panel of photography experts and 1st through 3rd place will be awarded for each category. For complete details or to submit, visit www.myairforcelife.com.
2018 YOUTH AIR FORCE CAMPS—APPLY TODAY
Apply today for the 2018 Youth Programs Residential Camps & Sports Camps. Youth residential camps include: Air Force Teen Aviation Camp, Air Force Space Camp, and Air Force Teen Leadership Summits. Plus, new in 2018, there are five individual residential sports camps. Sports camps being offered are: Nike Basketball, Nike Soccer, Nike Baseball & Softball, and Nike Volleyball. All applications are due by May 11.
The application process for the Air Force Residential Camps is completed online through a system with Georgia 4-H at http://www.georgia4h.org/afrangteensummit/apply.html. Each family or teen will need to create an account in order to complete the online application. To apply for the sports camps, visit www.375fss.com to download the application and instructions. For more details on all camps, visit www.375fss.com or call 256-5139.
KIDS ARTS & CRAFTS
Join the Arts & Crafts Center staff for a variety of “crafts” just for kids. The schedule is as follows:
▪ May 9: 10 a.m. to noon Preschool Helping Hands Potholder; 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint a Wineglass for Mother’s Day;
▪ June 13: 10 a.m. to noon Preschool Helping Hands Work Gloves; 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint a Mug for Father’s Day; and
▪ July 18: 10 a.m. to noon Preschool Salt Paint Fireworks; 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint Stick Flag.
Preschool classes are open to ages 2-6 years of age. Kids classes are open to kids age 6 and up. Cost is $5 per child and includes all supplies. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please call 256-4230 or stop by the center to sign up.
PAINT & SIP
Create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events sponsored by the Arts & Crafts Center. The following dates and themes are planned:
▪ May 11: Scenes from Spring;
▪ June 8: Summer Fun; and
▪ July 13: Patriot’s Painting.
The fun will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population.
▪ May 18: 7 p.m. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (PG-13);
▪ June 1: 7 p.m. “Black Panther” (PG-13);
▪ June 22: 7 p.m. “Early Man” (PG); and
▪ July 6: 7 p.m. “Peter Rabbit” (PG).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
SCOTT AFB DAY AT THE BALLPARK ... TICKET, HOT DOG, & SODA ONLY
The St. Louis Cardinals salute Team Scott. In honor of Scott’s hard work and dedication, the organization is celebrating military personnel with its very own day.
So join the Cardinals in celebrating Scott AFB Day at the ballpark May 20. Tickets are on sale now at the base Information, Tickets & Tours office for only $15. Each ticket includes a hotdog and soda, plus pregame field access for the parade. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. Buy now, tickets are limited. For more information, call ITT at 256-5919.
LEARN TO SWIM, ENROLLING NOW
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program is now taking enrollments for 2018 swim lesson sessions. Session dates are:
▪ Session 1: June 18-29;
▪ Session 2: July 9-20; and
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register early. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level. Lesson fees: $50/person per session.
Lessons held Monday through Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days):
▪ Youth (ages 5-14): 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m.;
▪ Parent and child (under 5): 11-11:30 a.m.; and
▪ Adults (15 and older): 11-11:45 a.m.
To register, call 256-2067.
