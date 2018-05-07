Scott IDRC team serves vital role for Air Force

Deep in the heart of the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron is a series of small, windowless rooms with locked doors and classified communications, where Airmen work by fluorescent light to the hum of computer towers and the clacking of keyboards.
These exercises enhanced Scott Air Force Base’s abilities to deploy cargo any time, anywhere, and paved the way for future exercises and real-world deployments to succeed.
This room is the Installation Deployment Readiness Cell, and its team is the spark igniting the fuel that runs the Scott AFB Deployment Machine. Behind these doors, conceptual planning is converted from ones and zeroes into air power through the skill and diligence of a select few LRS Logistics Planners and 375th Force Support Squadron Installation Personnel Readiness team members.
Constantly monitoring wing readiness and notifying units of deployment taskings are all in a day’s work for these “loggies.” In the last few months, however, the IDRC has made a stretch to meet the needs of the Air Force in several different areas.
In January, the IDRC paved the way to spin Scott AFB into an Aerial Port of Embarkation with very little notice to prepare. Usually designated to a few select bases such as Norfolk, Baltimore, or Travis AFB, Ports of Embarkation provide the jumping off point for deployers from all over the country to assemble and fly downrange.
The combined efforts of logistics teams from the 375th Air Mobility Wing and the 932nd Airlift Wing worked for days to reroute flights, secure lodging, set up a temporary passenger terminal in the base theater, coordinate transportation from the airport to base for all the deploying warfighters, and arrange for the USO to send the deployers off in style with free food and care packages.
In the months since then, the IDRC has also reinvigorated the base’s cargo deployment capabilities by hosting two cargo exercises, taking action on the Department of Defense’s readiness priority and enhancing combat support.
To the deployers who departed, the changes simply meant they caught their flight somewhere else after staying at slightly different lodging, following slightly altered orders. But to those who worked behind the scenes, the deployers’ smooth ride was a direct result of long hours of hard work and expertise.
The driving force behind these logistical feats is, of course, the Airmen themselves. Their diligent effort and creative problem-solving have kept readiness in the spotlight—and their efforts have not gone unnoticed. During a visit to Scott AFB on March 27, Chief Master Sgt. Owens, the Logistics Plans Career Field Manager, recognized the IDRC’s readiness efforts and coined Airman 1st Class Anika Veytia and Senior Airman Brian Jackson in the process.
For the IDRC—as is often the case with all logistics processes—mission success often masks all the background work that went into achieving the result.
Together, their efforts provide the flexibility the Air Force needs to enable rapid global mobility.
