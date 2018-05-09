The 375th Air Mobility Wing hosted its annual Spring Fling and Diversity Day event May 4.
The Spring Fling portion featured live music by the Band of Mid-America’s Starlifter, games, a slingshot competition, a rock climbing wall and bounce houses. In honor of Diversity Day, units from the wing put together booths that showcased the diverse cultures, backgrounds, families and experiences of their members.
The day also featured a unit fitness competition, which required teams of 10 to run nearly 2 miles, complete a combined total of 500 push-ups and sit-ups, and complete a trivia challenge, with 50 burpees being the cost of an incorrect answer.
The winners were: Team Awesome, made up of members of the 375th Air Mobility Wing Staff Agencies and the 375th Comptroller Squadron, finished in 23:04, capturing first place; Team OSS is the Best, made up of members of the 375th Operations Support Squadron, finished in 23:42, winning second place; and Team Cougars, made up of members of the 458th Airlift Squadron, finished in 24:08, taking third place. For more photos, see Scott’s Facebook page.
