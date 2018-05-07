SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman Desiree Williams

Airman Desiree Williams, 932nd Airlift Wing, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Williams graduated from technical school in August 2017, and since that time has been working with the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Readiness and Emergency Management team to complete upgrade training and support both units’ efforts with exercise readiness.
Williams dedicated herself to becoming an expert CBRN instructor, and has led 43 CBRN classes, training 1,304 Total Force members on skills required to survive in a high threat environment.
Her expertise and passion as a CBRN instructor have earned her command chief coins from the 932nd AW and the U.S. Transportation Command, a coin from the 932nd Operations Group commander, and countless emails from leaders around the base communicating praise for her efforts. In addition to her primary duties, Williams is involved with several unit and base events; most significantly she took the CES lead for the wing Diversity Day.
