PHOENIX RALLY 2018: Conference hones in on Total Force readiness

A record 186 commanders, and command chiefs attended Air Mobility Command’s 2018 Spring Phoenix Rally conference at Scott Air Force Base from April 25-27.
“Phoenix Rally presents an opportunity to enhance the Mobility Air Forces’ Total Force readiness ensuring continuous support across its global area of responsibility,” said Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, AMC commander. “The core mobility missions—airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support—are foundational to ensuring America's presence, whenever and wherever called.”
In between the formal briefings, we were able to connect as fellow wing commanders to work on partnering to accomplish coordinated training to sharpen our combat and contingency operations edge. For the 375th AMW, this means increased opportunities for aeromedical evacuation training with KC-135s and C-130s.
Col. Leslie Maher, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander
Maj. Nicole Backes, AMC Commander’s Action Group, stressed that every aspect of the conference was threaded together with concepts of Total Force readiness.
“We took this rally in a decidedly different direction than past rallies,” said Backes. “We tried to have a very specific focus so folks would walk away feeling like they can go back to their unit equipped with information that is going to help them, literally speaking, enhance readiness.”
Although it’s called a conference, said Backes, the intent was to treat the event like a summit and create relevant dialogue that serves active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.
“We shifted this Rally to be a hard-hitting focus on readiness and centered on strategic priorities, starting from the Secretary of Defense, all the way down through the AMC commander’s current quarterly priorities,” said Backes.
Col. Mark Larson, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, said this iteration was the most valuable of the six he’s attended.
We’re looking to understand the AMC, ANG, and Total Force perspective and priorities fully, so when we go back, we can do our mission properly. The biggest thing is that what we learn here we need to take back and communicate it to our folks so we have one common objective.
Col. Wilbur Biggin, 105th Airlift Wing vice commander
“The issues we’re talking about are very pertinent to what’s going on in the real world right now,” said Larson. “The topics are spot on with what we need to hear. It’s been honest dialogue from our leadership, assessing where we are in our readiness, what threats are out there, and how we need to get out there and get ready for them.”
The event also created a communication platform that enabled leaders like Col. Leslie Maher, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, to find common ground with other leaders.
“In between the formal briefings, we were able to connect as fellow wing commanders to work on partnering to accomplish coordinated training to sharpen our combat and contingency operations edge,” said Maher. “For the 375th AMW, this means increased opportunities for aeromedical evacuation training with KC-135s and C-130s.”
Col. Wilbur Biggin, 105th Airlift Wing vice commander, Stewart International Airport, New York, knows that while Phoenix Rally offered a lot of knowledge, the work starts when he returns to his base.
“We’re looking to understand the AMC, ANG, and Total Force perspective and priorities fully, so when we go back, we can do our mission properly,” said Biggin. “The biggest thing is that what we learn here we need to take back and communicate it to our folks so we have one common objective.”
Phoenix Rally presents an opportunity to enhance the Mobility Air Forces’ Total Force readiness ensuring continuous support across its global area of responsibility. The core mobility missions—airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support—are foundational to ensuring America’s presence, whenever and wherever called.
Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, AMC commander
From start to finish, Everhart stressed that adopting this common objective of readiness is the key to enabling the Total Force to win any conflict, anywhere.
“The Mobility Air Forces set the stage for joint forces across the globe,” said Everhart. “Accomplishing the mission requires Total Force teamwork to guarantee America is always there. No matter the challenge or requirement, mobility Airmen enable global reach and timely delivery of warfighting effects and U.S. resolve."
Comments