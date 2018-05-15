Scott AFB celebrates revamped Express with community event

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the completion of the revamped Scott Air Force Base Express on May 10 with an afternoon of summer fun for Airmen and military families.
Express associates grilled hot dogs in front of the store while shoppers inside got their first look at the upgraded Express and enjoyed free samples from the Express’ brand-new Hunt Brothers Pizza, the first at Scott AFB. Four lucky winners each took home a Cuisinart roll-away grill, a Weber kettle grill, a tent, and a Mountain Dew mini-cooler.
The update brings a modern look to the 12,600-square-foot store, with new finishes and fixtures, a polished concrete floor, upgraded restrooms, a new Snack Avenue and energy-saving LED light fixtures.
The $775,000 upgrade was paid for entirely by Exchange earnings.
“The Exchange is ‘family serving family,’ and this store allows us to serve our Air Force family at Scott even better than before,” said Rita Sheridan, Exchange general manager. “This revamped Express is a symbol of our dedication to meeting the needs of Airmen who call Scott home.”
As a partner in the Air Force Smart Fueling initiative under the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Exchange is dedicated to supporting troop readiness and resiliency.
The Scott AFB Express offers a selection of items from the Exchange’s Healthier Choices BE FIT assortment, including fresh fruit, yogurt, hard-boiled eggs, trail mix and nuts, tuna, grass-fed meat snacks and jerky, veggie chips bottled water and more.
The Scott AFB Express is at Bldg. 1640, W. Birchard Street and Ward Drive. The store is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call (618) 744-9245.
Shopping and dining at the Exchange and Express benefits Airmen and military families as 100 percent of Exchange earnings support the Scott Air Force Base community.
In 2016, the Exchange contributed $509,600 to Scott AFB Quality-of-Life programs.
