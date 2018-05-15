SSC hosts annual Scholarship Awards Reception

Pictured are front/back left to right: Fritzie Shinohara, SSC scholarship chair; Sydney Bryant, Newbold Toyota scholarship; Christian Rowe, Newbold BMW scholarship; Tianna Green, First Command Financial Services scholarship; Col Leslie A. Maher, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander and guest speaker; Nathan Burton, Veterans United Home Loans scholarship; Matthew Doyle, Newbold Toyota scholarship; Allyson Benko (spouse), Scott Spouses’ Club and Chris Shafer of LeaderOne Financial co-sponsored scholarship; Ally Hughes, SSC president; Jonathan Olson, First Command Financial Services scholarship; Alexis Gaab, Veterans United Home Loans scholarship; Elizabeth Boehning, Scott Spouses’ Club scholarship; Ryan Millard, Scott Credit Union scholarship; Hayden Gittner, First Command Financial Services scholarship; Victoria Clinton, Newbold BMW scholarship; and Caitlin Lloyd, Scott Spouses' Club scholarship. Not pictured are Lauren Sanders (spouse), Newbold Toyota & The Prime Group of RE/MAX Preferred co-sponsored scholarship; Clayton Bonitati, The Bank of Edwardsville scholarship; Elizabeth Pauly, The Bank of Edwardsville & Scott Spouses' Club co-sponsored scholarship; and Emma Murphy, First Command Financial Services scholarship.
Pictured are front/back left to right: Fritzie Shinohara, SSC scholarship chair; Sydney Bryant, Newbold Toyota scholarship; Christian Rowe, Newbold BMW scholarship; Tianna Green, First Command Financial Services scholarship; Col Leslie A. Maher, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander and guest speaker; Nathan Burton, Veterans United Home Loans scholarship; Matthew Doyle, Newbold Toyota scholarship; Allyson Benko (spouse), Scott Spouses’ Club and Chris Shafer of LeaderOne Financial co-sponsored scholarship; Ally Hughes, SSC president; Jonathan Olson, First Command Financial Services scholarship; Alexis Gaab, Veterans United Home Loans scholarship; Elizabeth Boehning, Scott Spouses’ Club scholarship; Ryan Millard, Scott Credit Union scholarship; Hayden Gittner, First Command Financial Services scholarship; Victoria Clinton, Newbold BMW scholarship; and Caitlin Lloyd, Scott Spouses' Club scholarship. Not pictured are Lauren Sanders (spouse), Newbold Toyota & The Prime Group of RE/MAX Preferred co-sponsored scholarship; Clayton Bonitati, The Bank of Edwardsville scholarship; Elizabeth Pauly, The Bank of Edwardsville & Scott Spouses' Club co-sponsored scholarship; and Emma Murphy, First Command Financial Services scholarship. Courtesy photo

SSC hosts annual Scholarship Awards Reception

May 15, 2018 12:19 PM

The Scott Spouses’ Club is committed to supporting the military and helping families advance in education by providing a merit-based scholarship to outstanding local military dependents each year.

In this regard, SSC hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Reception on May 8 at Zeppelins Food & Drinks in the Scott Event Center. The SSC Scholarship Program, led by Fritzie Shinohara, scholarship chair, presented $18,000 in scholarships earned through the combined efforts of membership fund-raising, Scott Consignor Thrift Shop support, and scholarship donations from local businesses and community partners.

During the ceremony, 15 local high school seniors and two military spouses were presented $1,000 and $1,500 scholarships, respectively, toward education at higher learning institutions. Congratulations to the recipients for demonstrating outstanding scholastic achievement and commendable community involvement.

