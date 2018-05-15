SSC hosts annual Scholarship Awards Reception

The Scott Spouses’ Club is committed to supporting the military and helping families advance in education by providing a merit-based scholarship to outstanding local military dependents each year.
In this regard, SSC hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Reception on May 8 at Zeppelins Food & Drinks in the Scott Event Center. The SSC Scholarship Program, led by Fritzie Shinohara, scholarship chair, presented $18,000 in scholarships earned through the combined efforts of membership fund-raising, Scott Consignor Thrift Shop support, and scholarship donations from local businesses and community partners.
During the ceremony, 15 local high school seniors and two military spouses were presented $1,000 and $1,500 scholarships, respectively, toward education at higher learning institutions. Congratulations to the recipients for demonstrating outstanding scholastic achievement and commendable community involvement.
