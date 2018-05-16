618th Air Operations Center activates Air Communications Squadron at Scott

Maj. Robert Gramling assumed command of the 618th Air Communications Squadron during an activation ceremony May 11 at Scott Air Force Base.
Despite a long history of successful mission accomplishment, the 618th Air Operations Center strives to improve capabilities to match near to long-term future operating environment demands, which is why modernization and upgrades are crucial to mission planning.
Brig. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb, Jr., 618th AOC commander, was the presiding officer for the ceremony and spoke about the critical role of the ACOMS in the unit.
“Today, by activating the Air Communications Squadron we’re taking steps not only to secure our missions, but also to secure our future,” said Bibb.
Gramling, the first commander of the 618th ACOMS, addressed the Airmen for the first time during the ceremony.
The 618th AOC ACOMS will sustain, integrate and protect the cyber infrastructure of the 618th AOC, which is responsible for planning, tasking, and providing command and control of Air Mobility Command’s missions.
“To the men and women of the 618th Air Communications Squadron, I look forward to building upon what already is a great team,” Gramling said. “The Air Force’s decision to activate this unit and consolidate your expertise under one roof is a testament to your hard work and validates the enduring importance of our no-fail mission.”
Bibb stated the importance of cybersecurity in today’s operating environment and the development of the 618th AOC’s new squadron as a cornerstone to help prepare the organization for the future.
“To the men and women of the 618th ACOMS, your critical support of the organization enables AMC missions around the globe,” said Bibb. “Whether it is air refueling fighters destined for Afghanistan, supporting humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions in Puerto Rico, or opening airfields in undisclosed locations, the missions you enable play a major role in the defense of our nation.”
Additionally, they will provide development, technical and systems support for data and web services, rapid application development, network and server management, configuration management, defense cyber operations and the 618th AOC cybersecurity programs.
