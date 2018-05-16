618th Air Operations Center activates Air Communications Squadron at Scott

Brig. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb, 618th Air Operations Center commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Robert Gramling, who assumed command of the 618th Air Communications Squadron during an activation ceremony May 11 at Scott Air Force Base. The 618th AOC ACOMS will sustain, integrate and protect the cyber infrastructure of the 618th AOC, which is responsible for planning, tasking, and providing command and control of Air Mobility Command’s missions. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Fowler