Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
MAY 18
UNIT FITNESS CHALLENGE
The Unit Fitness Challenge will take place at 11 a.m. May 18 at Warrior Park and incorporates all four pillars of the Comprehensive Airman Fitness. Each squadron may enter a team of 10 personnel to compete in a Humvee push, hang pull-up, tire flip and 5K/10K run. There must be at least one female participant per team. The top three teams will receive a $100 Force Support Squadron gift card. The first place team will be awarded the traveling trophy. Teams must preregister. Event limited to the first 21 teams. There will be music and a bounce house for the kids. Beer will be available for purchase. Contact Warmer Fitness Center at 256-1218 for more information.
FREE MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movie, which is free and open to the base population.
▪ May 18: 7 p.m. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (PG-13).
Other movie dates are June 1, June 22, and July 6. For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
PRETEEN DANCE
Celebrate the final days of the school year at the preteen dance May 18 at the Youth Center! Check out the free dance party from 7-9 p.m., filled with fun, karaoke and more. Open to ages 9-12. For more details, call 256-5139.
MAY 19
AMERICA’S ARMED FORCES KIDS RUN
Run for Fun at America’s Armed Forces Kids Run on May 19 with Youth Programs. Families must register on-line for this event at www.americaskidsrun.org. Scheduled run times for participants is as follows:
▪ 5-6 years: 10 a.m. (1/4 mile);
▪ 7-8 years: 9:30 a.m. (1/2 mile);
▪ 9-10 years: 9 a.m. (1/2 mile);
▪ 11-13 years: 8:30 a.m. (1 mile); and
▪ 14 and up: 8 a.m. (2 miles)
Parents may accompany their child in the younger age groups. All runners will be given a commemorative America’s Kids Run T-shirt. Runners are required to show up 15 minutes before scheduled run time. Races begin/end at the Youth Center. Event is free to all registered participants. Call 256-5139.
TEXAS HOLD’EM
The Scott Event Center will host a Texas Hold’em Tournament on May 19. Enjoy a pre-game social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to the first 10 Airmen to register. Cost is $9 for members (play and eat) and $15 for non-members (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
MAY 26
BASE POOL OPENS
The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) will open at 1 p.m. May 26 for the summer season. Free recreational swimming will be available all summer long. Check out the Rock Climbing Wall in the deep end, along with the Double Flume Slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons.
▪ Adult lap swim: 6-7 a.m. Monday-Friday;
▪ Daily recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and for holidays.
Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older. All youth, ages 11-13, must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without an adult. Call 256-2067.
MAY 28
MEMORIAL DAY SCRAMBLE
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Memorial Day Golf Tournament on May 28. Format is four-person scramble with a noon shotgun start. Tournament fee is $45 per person, $35 (AGF players) and includes greens fees, cart, closest to the pin and prizes. For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
JUNE 1
BARBECUE SPECIALS, GIVEAWAY
It’s barbecue time at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Purchase any barbecue specialty item at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course Cafe June 1-30 and have a chance to win a Green Egg Grill. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to participants in part by Schaefer Auto Body. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-2385.
JUNE 9
‘HEROES THAT CARE’ TOY DRIVE
“Heroes That Care,” a nonprofit organization headed by Army Master Sgt. David Henderson, is having a toy drive from 4-7 p.m. June 9 at the Belleville Khoury League park,411 W. Monore St., Belleville. This is a fundraiser to benefit children in the hospital who often experience hair loss. $5 haircuts. If an entire team shows up for a haircut, the players get to “pie” their coach in the face, No specialty cuts. Girls will be offered pony tail “lopping off.” This is a military run event and will include many service members present to interact with. Dinner is $5 and includes a choice of a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a soda or water. For more information, visit Heroes That Care on Facebook or e-mail Henderson at HeroesThatCare@gmail.com.
NOTES
SCOTT SHARKS SWIM TEAM REGISTRATION
Become a member of the 2018 Scott Sharks Swim Team. The Scott Sharks Swim Team is a fun, competitive team for ages 5-18 (as of June 1). Requirements: Must be able to swim 50 meters in any combination of strokes. Anyone with base access is encouraged to participate, including Airmen. Registration runs through May 30. Sign-up at Outdoor Recreation or online at www.375fss.com. Season fee: $75/person. Season runs May 29-July 21. Practices held at the Fitness Center pool from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meets held Tuesday and Thursday nights at local nearby pools. Volunteer assistant coaches are needed. Volunteers must be registered through Red Cross. Parents are also necessary to help run meets. Call 256-2067 or email the team rep Jeff King at jpking84@gmail.com.
WIN A KINDLE FIRE HD
Make any purchase at Common Grounds through May 31 for a chance to win a Kindle Fire HD 8. The more purchases, the better the chances are to win. For complete rules, stop by Common Grounds (Bldg. 1650). This giveaway is brought to everyone in part by Leonardo DRS. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-5501.
AP PHOTO CONTEST
Submit entries for the 2018 Air Force Photo Contest through May 31. This year’s theme is My Air Force Life in Focus: “Freedom.” Participants can enter up to two images that depict how they view “Freedom” through their camera lens. Images may be of people, places or things. There are two categories: Adult and Youth. The Adult category has two divisions: Novice and Accomplished. Adults must be 18 years or older. The Youth category has three age divisions: Teens 13-17 years, Preteens 9-12 years and Children 6-8 years. The Official AF Photo Contest will be judged by a panel of photography experts and 1st through 3rd place will be awarded for each category. For complete details or to submit, visit www.myairforcelife.com.
