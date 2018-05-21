2018 Mid-America Army Ball to be held in St. Louis

In honor of the Army’s 243rd birthday, the Scott Army Booster Club will present the 2018 Mid-America Army Birthday Ball on June 9 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis.
All are welcome to attend the celebration which begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the official program and dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets may purchased through the Army Ball website at www.midamericaarmyball.com. Click the “registration” link at the top of the page to complete the event registration.
The event is tri-hosted by the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, the Army Element of the U.S. Transportation Command, and the Defense Information Systems Agency Global Command.
The guest speaker for the event will be Lt. Gen. (ret.) Robert Dail. A former deputy commander of USTRANSCOM, Dail retired in 2008 as the senior military logistics professional in the Department of Defense. His last tour of duty was as the 15th Director of the Defense Logistics Agency.
The Missouri Athletic Club is located at 404 Washington Ave., St. Louis, and is offering rooms at a discounted rate for Army Ball attendees. To receive the discounted rate, reservations must be completed via the Army Ball room block link located on the Army Ball website under “Hotel Info.”
Additional information to include menu, dress, parking instructions and the event agenda is available on the Army Ball website.
