Commissaries show support for Guard, Reserve

Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi signs a formal statement of support in a meeting with Virginia committee representatives of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve May 8 at DeCA’s Fort Lee, Virginia, headquarters. Surrounding Bianchi are (from left) Thomas Stephen, employer outreach coordinator; Walter Goodwyn, chairman, Tidewater VaESGR; Barry Firebaugh, state employer outreach director; Robert Barnette, chairman, Central VA ESGR; Joseph Straten, state chairman, VaESGR. DeCA photo by Kevin Robinson