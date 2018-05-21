SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Master Sgt. David Martin

Master Sgt. David Martin, 375th Communications Group quality assurance flight superintendent, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Martin conducted risk assessments on the group’s Management Internal Control Toolset, and presented an analysis to the group commander, which saved 145 manhours annually.
Additionally, Martin was handpicked for an Air Force-level personnel and equipment evaluation continuous process improvement event that identified 13 steps in each evaluation as waste.
Martin also transformed the Quality Assurance evaluation rating process by adopting GEARS, an automated system, reducing lost and late reports from 60 percent to zero.
