Scott host site of Spark Tank

Maj. Matthew Zayatz, 54th Airlift Squadron C-40 pilot, presents his team’s funding proposal for GPS pucks during the 375th Air Mobility Wing Spark Tank competition May 18 at Scott Air Force Base. Zayatz’s team was one of six teams to win funding, and he believes that the GPS pucks will help pilots better view weather radar, air traffic, and international borders. Overall, the competition several Airmen-led project ideas meant to increase readiness, reduce cost, and enhance the lethality of the force. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler