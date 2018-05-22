CAP competition takes place at SAFB

The 2018 Great Lakes Region Civil Air Patrol Cadet Competition took place May 12 at Scott Air Force Base. The cadets performed in multiple events including color guard drill and routines, team building exercises, and a cadet quiz bowl.
May 22, 2018 12:58 PM
