From May 14-18, Scott Air Force Base recognized National Police Week, which honors current members of law enforcement and pays tribute to those who have died or been injured in the line of duty.
The week included several events at SAFB, including a Police Memorial 5K Fun Run held by the 375th Security Forces Squadron, Top Gun Shooting Competition, breakfast with area police chiefs, golf scramble, softball tournament and K-9 competition. In 1962,
President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.
