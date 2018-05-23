Remember the fallen on Memorial Day

The clock has ticked away months, days, hours and minutes since four Airmen assigned to units here at Scott Air Force Base were killed in the line of duty.
Memorial Day is a time to honor these servicemembers and all those who wore our nation's uniform and died in its defense. It is a moment to remember them not as names on a highway nor as a plaque on a building but as fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, best friends, and coworkers.
On Memorial Day, it will be 1,382,400 minutes since Master Sgt. Gregory Kuhse, an analyst with the 3rd Manpower Requirements Squadron, was killed in a non-hostile helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Oct. 11, 2015.
It’s been 44,568 hours since the April 27, 2013, MC-12 plane crash that took the life of Capt. Brandon Cyr, a pilot with the 906th Air Refueling Squadron.
On Nov. 1, 2007, 3,861 days past, Master Sgt. Thomas Crowell with the Office of Special Investigations, Detachment 301, was driving a vehicle near Balad Air Base that was struck by an improvised explosive device.
An explosive ordnance technician with the 932nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Anthony Campbell, died during a deployment to Afghanistan 101 months ago on Dec. 15, 2009.
Here at Scott, the spirits of these fallen heroes are all around us. At the 932nd Airlift Wing Headquarters building, the flag pole carries a plaque in memory of Tech. Sgt. Campbell. At the 126th Air Refueling Wing Headquarters, there is a memorial near a KC-135 static with Capt. Cyr’s name. Inside the offices of OSI and the 375th Air Mobility Wing, there are pictures of Master Sgt. Crowell and Master Sgt. Khuse.
Locally, throughout the greater St. Louis metropolitan region, are other servicemembers who also died in the line of duty. St. Louisan 1st Lt. Roslyn Schulte, an intelligence officer, was deployed to Afghanistan when a roadside bomb hit her convoy May 20, 2009. She was the U.S. Air Force Academy’s tenth graduate and first female graduate to be killed in military operations in Iraq or Afghanistan.
An avid hockey fan, Airman 1st Class Zachary Cuddeback, who was born on Scott AFB, was a vehicle operator killed in the 2011 shooting at Frankfort International Airport. The Scott AFB Passenger Terminal is dedicated in his honor.
Senior Airman Bradley Smith from Troy was a joint terminal attack controller who died in combat Jan. 3, 2010. For his heroic actions on the battlefield, he was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. Three months before his death in October, he and his wife celebrated the birth of their daughter.
Memorial Day is a time to honor these servicemembers and all those who wore our nation’s uniform and died in its defense. It is a moment to remember them not as names on a highway nor as a plaque on a building but as fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, best friends, and coworkers. It is an opportunity to thoughtfully acknowledge the full weight of their sacrifices. It is a day to let their families know their loved ones have not been nor ever will be forgotten.
Across the country, there will be Memorial Day ceremonies and parades. Names of the fallen will be read. Wreaths will be laid at Arlington.
This Memorial Day, take a moment away from the swimming pools, the barbeque grills, the amusement parks, and ballfields to reflect on the price paid for the freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy every day. Remember America’s fallen servicemembers.
They and their families have earned much more than this single day of tribute and are owed America’s fullest measure of gratitude.
