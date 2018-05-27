Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
MAY 31
FREE CAR WASHES
The Arts & Crafts Center has a new Automatic Car Wash. This new system has more wash options with an OverGlow Hi-Gloss, SwingAir Synchronized Dryers, a new entry kiosk and more. Be one of the first 200 customers to stop by between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 31 and receive a free deluxe car wash compliments of the 375th Force Support Squadron. Simply queue up at the wash or stop in the Arts & Crafts Center to receive a free voucher. Limit one voucher per person/vehicle. For more information, call 256-4230.
JUNE 1
BARBECUE SPECIALS, GIVEAWAY
It’s barbecue time at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Purchase any barbecue specialty item at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course Cafe June 1-30 and have a chance to win a Green Egg Grill. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to participants in part by Schaefer Auto Body. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-2385.
WIN $100 FUEL CARD
Fuel Up on great eats at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center from June 1-Sept. 28 for a chance to win a $100 Fuel Card. Make any food purchase before 5 p.m. daily for an entry. Every week one lucky winner will win. Must be 18 years of age and older to participate. For complete details, rules and eligibility inquire within, or call 256-4054. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
FIRST FRIDAY
It’s First Friday at Zeppelins Food & Drinks. Come out at 3 p.m. June 1 for drink specials and entertainment. Free appetizers and snacks for all. All attendees have the chance to win great prizes. First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with appetizers and snacks being served from 4-6 p.m. in Zeppelins. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended
JUNE 4
‘SAY IT WITH MUSIC’ CAMP, JUNE 4-8
Youth Program’s is offering a free “Say It with Music Camp” for youth ages 9-18 from 1-3 p.m. June 4-8. Say It with Music is a fun, innovative camp where youth learn how to write and record their very own song. Youth will get to record in a music studio, as well as film a music video to go along with the song. Interested youth must register at the Youth Center; call 256-5139.
JUNE 5
CAMP, HIKE & SKYDIVE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on a two-day Camp, Hike & SkyDive Adventure June 8-10. This trip is not for the faint of heart, as adventurers will take part in two nights of camping, skydiving and a 12-mile hike on Illinois’ best trails.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn rate: $69. Normal rate: $145.
This will take place from 2 p.m. June 8 to 7 p.m. June 10. Register by noon June 5. Open to ages 18+. A mandatory meeting will take place at 6 p.m. June 6. For more details, call 256-2067.
JUNE 8
LONG LOOP 10K RUN/WALK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
The Fitness/James Sports Centers will be hosting a Long Loop 10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. June 15. Start and finish will be at the Fitness Pool. Awards given to the top male/female finishers. Plus random prize drawings to all participants. Register by June 8. Entry forms available at the Fitness/James Sports Centers. This free event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members, and DoD civilians. For more information, call the Fitness Center at 256-1218 or James Sports Center, 256-4524.
JUNE 9
RYAN & FRIENDS, COMEDIAN VENTRILOQUIST COMING TO SCOTT AFB
As a busy comedian performing throughout the United States and Canada, Ryan has been seen on the History Channel, performing on Disney Cruise Lines and more. He is now bringing his show to Scott Air Force Base on June 9. This free show, open to the entire base populous, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Library Auditorium. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Seats are limited. Audiences have come to expect clean, sidesplitting comedy from his shows. For more information, call the Library staff at 256-5100.
‘HEROES THAT CARE’ TOY DRIVE
“Heroes That Care,” a nonprofit organization headed by Army Master Sgt. David Henderson, is having a toy drive from 4-7 p.m. June 9 at the Belleville Khoury League park,411 W. Monore St., Belleville. This is a fundraiser to benefit children in the hospital who often experience hair loss. $5 haircuts.
If an entire team shows up for a haircut, the players get to “pie” their coach in the face, No specialty cuts. Girls will be offered pony tail “lopping off.” This is a military run event and will include many service members present to interact with. Dinner is $5 and includes a choice of a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a soda or water. For more information, visit Heroes That Care on Facebook or e-mail Henderson at HeroesThatCare@gmail.com.
JUNE 12
CALLAWAY GOLF DEMO
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course from 3-7 p.m. June 12 for its golf demo day. Test and preview the newest equipment from Callaway Golf. Take advantage of special demo day sale prices for both in stock and special order goods. They will accept trade-ins of most old clubs for new Callaway. For more information, call (618) 744-1400 or follow on Facebook @cardinalcreekgc.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population.
▪ June 1: 7 p.m. “Black Panther” (PG-13);
▪ June 22: 7 p.m. “Early Man” (PG); and
▪ July 6: 7 p.m. “Peter Rabbit” (PG).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
RED CROSS SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM
The American Red Cross Summer Youth Program at Scott AFB is a great opportunity for teens to volunteer and develop job skills. Program volunteers must have access to Scott AFB and be 14-18 years old. Space is limited, on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will run June 4-29 and July 9-Aug. 3. Please contact annette.tim@redcross.org or lando.mendez@redcross.org for sign-up dates and additional details.
PAINT & SIP
Create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events sponsored by the Arts & Crafts Center. The following dates and themes are planned:
▪ June 8: Summer Fun; and
▪ July 13: Patriot’s Painting.
The fun will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
LADIES GOLF CLINICS
Get a golf lesson by one of the PGA professionals at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at 1 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month. Dates are as follows: June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11. There is no registration requirement. Cost is $5 per session. For more information, call (618) 744-1400.
GET GOLF READY
This introductory class meets for three weeks, twice a week Tuesdays and Thursdays, at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Beginners are taught the basics of putting, chipping, pitching, and full swing. Clubs are available for use, but youth are encouraged to bring their own clubs. Separate junior and adult sessions dates are June 12-28 and July 17-Aug. 2. Class times are as follows:
▪ Juniors: 4:30-5:15 p.m.;
▪ Adults: 5:30-6:15 p.m.
For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
NOTES
WIN A KINDLE FIRE HD
Make any purchase at Common Grounds through May 31 for a chance to win a Kindle Fire HD 8. The more purchases, the better the chances are to win. For complete rules, stop by Common Grounds (Bldg. 1650). This giveaway is brought to everyone in part by Leonardo DRS. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-5501.
AP PHOTO CONTEST
Submit entries for the 2018 Air Force Photo Contest through May 31. This year’s theme is My Air Force Life in Focus: “Freedom.” Participants can enter up to two images that depict how they view “Freedom” through their camera lens. Images may be of people, places or things. There are two categories: Adult and Youth. The Adult category has two divisions: Novice and Accomplished. Adults must be 18 years or older. The Youth category has three age divisions: Teens 13-17 years, Preteens 9-12 years and Children 6-8 years. The Official AF Photo Contest will be judged by a panel of photography experts and 1st through 3rd place will be awarded for each category. For complete details or to submit, visit www.myairforcelife.com.
BASE POOL NOW OPEN
The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) is open for the summer season. Visit the pool for recreational swimming all summer. Check out our Rock Climbing Wall in the deep end, along with the Double Flume Slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons.
▪ Adult lap swim: 6-7 a.m. Monday-Friday; and
▪ Daily recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays.
Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older. All youth, ages 11-13, must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without an adult. Call 256-2067.
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO CANCUN
For every round of golf with a cart people purchase at Cardinal Creek Golf Course through Sept. 30, they will have a chance to win a trip for two to Cancun, Mexico. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to people in part by the 375th Force Support Squadron and Total Access Travel. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more info, call 256-2385.
KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER
Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com/airforce and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day through Oct. 1. A value of over $500 per child. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054.
KIDS DRIVE FREE—NOW THROUGH AUGUST
Junior Golfers come take advantage of the complimentary range balls at Cardinal Creek Golf Course every Saturday and Sunday now through Aug. 31. Open to youth 17 and under. No restrictions. For more information, call 256-2385.
LEARN TO SWIM, ENROLLING NOW
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program is now taking enrollments for 2018 swim lesson sessions. Session dates are:
▪ Session 1: June 18-29;
▪ Session 2: July 9-20; and
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register early. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level.
Lesson fees: $50/person per session. Lessons held Monday through Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days):
▪ Youth (ages 5-14): 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m.;
▪ Parent and child (under 5): 11-11:30 a.m.; and
▪ Adults (15 and older): 11-11:45 a.m.
To register, call 256-2067.
