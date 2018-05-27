Exchange shoppers can unlock special PCS savings with MILITARY STAR card

MILITARY STAR is making moving to a new duty station smoother—and more affordable—for Scott AFB Airmen this summer.
From June 1-Aug. 8, Airmen who are undergoing a permanent change of station can receive an Operation PCS Benefit Card. The card is valid for $10 off a $100 purchase with their MILITARY STAR card at any Army & Air Force Exchange Service store or online at ShopMyExchange.com. The benefit card is valid for 90 days after the issue date, and there is no limit to the number of times it can be used.
“The Exchange understands PCS’ing is stressful for Airmen and their families,” said Rita Sheridan, Exchange general manager.
The Exchange understands PCS'ing is stressful for Airmen and their families. The MILITARY STAR card savings takes some of the financial burden off their shoulders and makes relocation a little easier.
Rita Sheridan, Exchange general manager
“The MILITARY STAR card savings takes some of the financial burden off their shoulders and makes relocation a little easier.”
To receive the benefit card, Airmen can visit the customer service desk at the Scott AFB Exchange and present their PCS orders.
MILITARY STAR offers added values for shoppers. Last year, MILITARY STAR customers saved big with exclusive, money-saving benefits:
▪ $309 million saved with one of the lowest APRs of any store credit card;
▪ $33 million saved with no annual, late or over-limit fees; and
▪ $17 million saved through 0-interest promotional offers.
From June 1-Aug. 8, Airmen who are undergoing a permanent change of station can receive an Operation PCS Benefit Card.
MILITARY STAR cardholders earn rewards points on purchases as well. For every dollar spent, shoppers earn two points, and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. Last year, cardholders earned $27 million in rewards cards.
The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries.
The benefit card savings may not be used on fuel, gift card, uniform, Exchange restaurant, Exchange Online Marketplace or mall vendor purchases.
For more information, visit MyECP.com.
