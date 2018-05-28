SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Senior Airman Terrance Jondiz

Senior Airman Terrance Jondiz, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Jondiz provides customer service for the clinic and was selected as the 2017 Air Mobility Command Ophthalmic Airman of the Year.
He is also pursuing his civilian certified para-ophthalmic technician certification to further his technician skills. Additionally, Jondiz was selected to cross train to add the ophthalmic eye surgery technician Air Force Specialty Code designation.
Comments