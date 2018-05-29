Scott Honorary Commanders take flight in KC-135

A few of Team Scott’s Honorary Commanders took to the skies May 22 for a KC-135 orientation flight where a Total Force team of active duty and Illinois Air National Guardsmen showcased their mission while refueling a B-52.
The flight was part of an education and awareness effort to teach key community leaders about role Scott Air Force Base has in the global mobility mission.
The mission was flown by the 906th Air Refueling Squadron and its commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Schlachter Sr., said he was honored to “demonstrate our capabilities to those who partner with us and support our families.”
Dr. Janet S. Fontenot, Dean of the Business Division of Southwestern Illinois College and Honorary Commander of the Cyber Support Squadron, added, “It was a great day and one I will remember for a long time. I appreciate having the opportunity to participate in the event and meeting such outstanding military professionals.”
