ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH: A family of service members

Family can mean many things and take on many forms. It is much more than genetics and history.
For one family, it is about a shared commitment and an enduring legacy of service as more than 20 members associated with Senior Airman Andrea Aquino, 375th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, have served in the U.S. military.
It began in the mid-40s to the late 70s, when there was a mass immigration of laborers from the Philippines to Guam who provided support to construct military bases. Among those immigrants was Aquino’s grandfather.
Her grandfather would start what would be a strong family connection with the U.S. military.
Aquino’s father, Edwin Aquino, would be the first member of her family to join the military. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1978 as a Filipino citizen and obtained an expedited American citizenship shortly after.
Edwin was stationed all across the U.S. and overseas. He was a maintainer by trade but gradually worked his way up to become squadron supervision.
Aquino said her father joining the military was contagious. His younger siblings and cousins noted the change in his lifestyle, the opportunities he was offered and the sense of pride he had for serving the United States.
They quickly followed in that same path and enlisted in the military as well, said Aquino. That cultivated a tradition of service that continued to the next generation, when her oldest cousin enlisted in the Air Force in 2000.
“So far, the military heritage in my family spans two generations,” said Aquino.
“My father was, without a doubt, my inspiration for joining the Air Force,” said Aquino. “He served a total of 27 years and retired as a senior master sergeant, with a legacy that forged the path for myself and others to follow. I felt that the greatest way to honor him for his service was to contribute to the same cause and carry on the Aquino name.”
