345th Recruiting Squadron tasked with finding the best for growing Air Force

It takes a certain kind of person to be an Airman. Not just anyone can wear the uniform and lead Airmen into battle.
The mission of Air Force recruiters is finding the ones who can.
They require a mindset of progression, success, and they don't entertain failure as an option. It takes a motivated, physically fit person to meet the required qualifications.
Staff. Sgt. Sherard Bilbo, Fairview Heights recruiter
The 345th Recruiting Squadron directs and operates the recruiting activities of seven enlisted accession flights with approximately 84 active-duty and sixcivilian personnel.
“Our mission is to inspire, engage and recruit future Airmen to deliver airpower for America,” said Lt. Col. Joel Brown, 345th RCS commander.
The 345th RCS is responsible for an 118,000-square-mile area that includes central and southern Illinois; eastern Missouri; western Tennessee; Paducah, Kentucky; eastern Arkansas; and northern Mississippi. The nearest recruiting station to Scott AFB is in Fairview Heights.
The Air Force is growing, Brown said. Recruiters are not only tasked with replacing the individuals who separate and retire, but also meeting the congressionally mandated increase in force size.
“Over the next five years we are going to try and climb to 339,000 people on active duty,” Brown said.
There are currently 319,000 active duty Airmen.
Only one in four high school seniors are eligible to join the military due to medical or financial problems, drugs, interactions with the law and low-test scores. For specific questions on eligibility speak with a local recruiter.
According to Brown, the 345th RCS is on track to enlist and commission approximately 1,100 new Airmen this year. This requires a team effort between 50 recruiters in charge of various areas of responsibilities and three Military Entrance Processing Stations.
“As an Air Force recruiter, I look to ensure potential applicants are qualified to join and then find that underlining reason, that ‘Why Factor,’ that either made them call-in or walk into the office ...” said Staff. Sgt. Sherard Bilbo, Fairview Heights recruiter.
In addition to finding that “Why Factor,” Bilbo also ensures that potential recruits understand there is more to the Air Force than just being a pilot, hopefully finding them the job they want.
“I tell them that only four percent (of Air Force jobs) are Air Force pilots and inform them about the other 96 percent of the non-pilot careers the Air Force offers as well as the benefits they can have while in the Air Force,” Bilbo said.
Brown explained that those interested in becoming Airmen in the United States Air Force have a choice of a four or six-year contract and over 100 Air Force Specialty Codes.
“When people do a six-year contract they have the capacity to go back into their communities and land a solid job that sets them up for the rest of their lives,” said Brown.
“People give us the best years of their life, but I think we return to society great citizens with a moral compass that are well educated and well equipped to transition into a great career.”
Lt. Col. Joel Brown, 345th RCS commander
The 345th also recruits Air Force Special Operations Battlefield Airmen for some of the most demanding AFSCs. These career fields are the toughest to fill and require meeting incredibly high standards.
U.S. Air Force Special Operations include: Combat Control, Pararescue, Special Operations Weather Technician, Tactical Air Control Party, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape.
Some of the basic requirements for enlisting are:
▪ Be between 17 and 39 years of age;
▪ Be a U.S. citizen or legal, permanent resident; and
▪ Have a high school diploma, GED with at least 15 college credits.
“As an Air Force recruiter we have a tremendous impact no matter where our recruiting stations are located,” said Bilbo. “First impressions are key and communication in how the process works is tremendous.”
While at Alabama State University last year, Maj. Gen. Garrett Harencak, Air Force Recruiting Service commander made it clear that the Air Force is looking for the next generation of Airmen.
“It’s true the Air Force can give you an abundance of career opportunities that will change your life,” he said.
“But the reality is we want you. We need you.”
For more information about joining the Air Force and contacting local recruiters visit www.airforce.com.
