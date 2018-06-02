Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JUNE 8
LONG LOOP 10K RUN/WALK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
The Fitness/James Sports Centers will be hosting a Long Loop 10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. June 15. Start and finish will be at the Fitness Pool. Awards given to the top male/female finishers. Plus random prize drawings to all participants. Register by June 8. Entry forms available at the Fitness/James Sports Centers. This free event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members, and DoD civilians. For more information, call the Fitness Center at 256-1218 or James Sports Center, 256-4524.
JUNE 8-10
CAMP, HIKE & SKYDIVE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on a two-day Camp, Hike & SkyDive Adventure June 8-10. This trip is not for the faint of heart, as adventurers will take part in two nights of camping, skydiving and a 12-mile hike on Illinois’ best trails.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn rate: $69. Normal rate: $145.
This will take place from 2 p.m. June 8 to 7 p.m. June 10. Must preregister. Open to ages 18+. A mandatory meeting will take place at 6 p.m. June 6. For more details, call 256-2067.
JUNE 9
RYAN & FRIENDS, COMEDIAN VENTRILOQUIST COMING TO SCOTT AFB
As a busy comedian performing throughout the United States and Canada, Ryan has been seen on the History Channel, performing on Disney Cruise Lines and more. He is now bringing his show to Scott Air Force Base on June 9. This free show, open to the entire base populous, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Library Auditorium. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Seats are limited. Audiences have come to expect clean, sidesplitting comedy from his shows. For more information, call the Library staff at 256-5100.
‘HEROES THAT CARE’ TOY DRIVE
“Heroes That Care,” a nonprofit organization headed by Army Master Sgt. David Henderson, is having a toy drive from 4-7 p.m. June 9 at the Belleville Khoury League park,411 W. Monore St., Belleville. This is a fundraiser to benefit children in the hospital who often experience hair loss. $5 haircuts.
If an entire team shows up for a haircut, the players get to “pie” their coach in the face, No specialty cuts. Girls will be offered pony tail “lopping off.” This is a military run event and will include many service members present to interact with. Dinner is $5 and includes a choice of a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a soda or water. For more information, visit Heroes That Care on Facebook or e-mail Henderson at HeroesThatCare@gmail.com.
JUNE 12
CALLAWAY GOLF DEMO
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course from 3-7 p.m. June 12 for its golf demo day. Test and preview the newest equipment from Callaway Golf. Take advantage of special demo day sale prices for both in stock and special order goods. They will accept trade-ins of most old clubs for new Callaway. For more information, call (618) 744-1400 or follow on Facebook@cardinalcreekgc.
JUNE 12-14
2018 FAMILY CHILD CARE PROVIDER CLASSES
Interested in becoming a licensed Family Child Care provider? Child care for infants, children with special needs, and care during evenings and weekends are in high demand. Register today for their upcoming 2018 Classes held June 12-14. Classes are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the FCC office, Bldg. 386. Additionally for people who live in government privatized housing, and provide child care in their home for more than 10 hours a week on a regular basis, must be licensed by the FCC office? Call today to sign-up at 256-8047/8156.
JUNE 13
UNDERGROUND KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on its popular trip to Crystal City Underground for a three-hour underground kayaking tour June 16. Trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Lunch afterwards (individual’s cost). Difficulty rating: 3/5. Registration deadline is noon June 13.
▪ RecOn rate: $16. Normal rate: $30.
This will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JUNE 14
LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM KICK-OFF PARTY
The Scott AFB Library will be hosting their kick-off party “Reading Takes You Everywhere,” this year’s summer reading program, at 5 p.m. June 14. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Drury Hotel, Freddy’s, Lincoln Theater, Olive Garden, Gateway Grizzlies, Eckert’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Golden Corral, Med Express Urgent Care, Fun Spot, TC’s Treats and The Edge. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
JUNE 15
LEARN TO CANOE
Learn how to canoe with the Outdoor Recreation Adventure Program staff at Scott Lake from 4-7 p.m. June 15 before the movie at the lake event. All equipment provided. Open to all ages 8+ (one adult per two children). Anyone under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required, call ODR at 256-2067.
MOVIE AT THE LAKE
Bring the whole family for a night of movie fun under the stars from 7:30-11 p.m. June 15 at Scott Lake. Make it a date night and rent a VIP golf cart for a little extra comfortable viewing for $10 (reserve VIP seating by June 11). Open to all ages. Movie to begin around dusk. Call Outdoor Recreation, 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
JUNE 23
AF BALL COMMITTEE TRIVIA NIGHT
The Air Force Ball Committee presents a trivia night from 5:30-8 p.m. June 23 at Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club, 1535 N. Country Road, Mascoutah. Cost is $160 per table (eight people per table). The event will feature cash prize and silent auction. Reservations required no later than June 20. For info or to register, e-mail Rebecca.reis213@yahoo.com.
JUNE 25
AFCEA GOLF TOURNAMENT
AFCEA Scott-St. Louis Chapter Charity Golf Tournament will take place June 25 at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights. Details and registration are available at http://www.afceacyberconference.com/Golf-Tournament. This is open to all military, government, civilian and industry partners.
JUNE 26-27
AFCEA SYMPOSIUM
AFCEA Mid-America Chapter 128 Cyberspace Symposium “Seeding the Cloud with Data: Migration/Security/Resiliency” will take place June 26-27 at The Regency Center in O’Fallon. Keynote speakers include: Lt. Gen. John Broadmeadow (USTRANSCOM), retired Maj. Gen. Paul Capasso (Telos), Tim Van Name (DDS), Roger Greenwell (DISA), and Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck (18th Air Force) Details and registration available at: http://www.afceacyberconference.com/. This is open to all military, government, civilian and industry partners.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
PAINT & SIP
Create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events sponsored by the Arts & Crafts Center. The following dates and themes are planned:
▪ June 8: Summer Fun; and
▪ July 13: Patriot’s Painting.
The fun will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
LADIES GOLF CLINICS
Get a golf lesson by one of the PGA professionals at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at 1 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month. Dates are as follows: June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11. There is no registration requirement. Cost is $5 per session. For more information, call (618) 744-1400.
GET GOLF READY
This introductory class meets for three weeks, twice a week Tuesdays and Thursdays, at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Beginners are taught the basics of putting, chipping, pitching, and full swing. Clubs are available for use, but youth are encouraged to bring their own clubs. Separate junior and adult sessions dates are June 12-28 and July 17-Aug. 2. Class times are as follows:
▪ Juniors: 4:30-5:15 p.m.;
▪ Adults: 5:30-6:15 p.m.
For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
KIDS ARTS & CRAFTS
Join the Arts & Crafts Center staff for a variety of “crafts” just for kids. The schedule is as follows:
▪ June 13: 10 a.m. to noon Preschool Helping Hands Work Gloves; 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint a Mug for Father’s Day; and
▪ July 18: 10 a.m. to noon Preschool Salt Paint Fireworks; 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint Stick Flag.
Preschool classes are open to ages 2-6 years of age. Kids classes are open to kids age 6 and up. Cost is $5 per child and includes all supplies. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please call 256-4230 or stop by the center to sign up.
LEARN TO SWIM, ENROLLING NOW
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program is now taking enrollments for 2018 swim lesson sessions. Session dates are:
▪ Session 1: June 18-29;
▪ Session 2: July 9-20; and
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register early. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level. Lesson fees: $50/person per session.
Lessons held Monday through Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days):
▪ Youth (ages 5-14): 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m.;
▪ Parent and child (under 5): 11-11:30 a.m.; and
▪ Adults (15 and older): 11-11:45 a.m.
To register, call 256-2067.
RED CROSS SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM
The American Red Cross Summer Youth Program at Scott AFB is a great opportunity for teens to volunteer and develop job skills. Program volunteers must have access to Scott AFB and be 14-18 years old. Space is limited, on a first-come, first-served basis. The first program already started, and the second program will run July 9-Aug. 3. Please contact annette.tim@redcross.org or lando.mendez@redcross.org for sign-up dates and additional details.
NOTES
BASE POOL NOW OPEN
The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) is open for the summer season. Visit the pool for recreational swimming all summer. Check out our Rock Climbing Wall in the deep end, along with the Double Flume Slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons.
▪ Adult lap swim: 6-7 a.m. Monday-Friday; and
▪ Daily recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays.
Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older. All youth, ages 11-13, must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without an adult. Call 256-2067.
BARBECUE SPECIALS, GIVEAWAY at CCGC
It’s barbecue time at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Purchase any barbecue specialty item at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course Cafe through June 30 and have a chance to win a Green Egg Grill. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to participants in part by Schaefer Auto Body. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-2385.
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER
Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com/airforce and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day through Oct. 1. A value of over $500 per child. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054. Sign up today.
‘READING TAKES YOU EVERYWHERE’ SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Take part in the Scott AFB Library’s Summer Reading Program: “Reading Takes You Everywhere.” This program offers incentives, story times, special events, a finale party and more. This program is open to children of all ages. The program also includes adults. For every book people read during June and July, they will receive an entry form for a chance to win a prize. Stop by the Scott Library to register. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check them out on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary.
