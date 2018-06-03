Scott AFB Exchange celebrates Army’s birthday with deals, discounts June 14

As the Army marks its 243rd birthday, the Scott AFB Exchange is celebrating, too—with special one-day savings June 14.
Soldiers, Airmen and military families can:
▪ Save 10 cents on every gallon of gas with their MILITARY STAR card at Express locations;
▪ Save 15 percent at Exchange restaurants with their MILITARY STAR card;
▪ Save $10 on a purchase of $25 or more from any Exchange mall vendor with MILITARY STAR. The coupon required for this offer can be found in the Exchange sales flyer or at the customer service desk;
▪ Save 10 percent on military gifts and collectibles, or save 20 percent with MILITARY STAR; and
▪ Save up to 20 percent on select tactical gear, exclusively on ShopMyExchange.com.
“It is an honor to celebrate the Army’s 243rd birthday with our military shoppers,” said Rita Sheridan, Exchange general manager. “The Exchange’s special day of savings honors the service and sacrifice of all Soldiers and their selfless sacrifices.”
For more information, visit the Scott AFB Exchange.
Comments