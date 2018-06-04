This month in Scott AFB history: Meisinger, Neely perish on balloon mission launched from Scott Field

From 1921-37, Scott Field hosted the U.S. Army’s Balloon and Airship School and was the center of the Army’s growing lighter-than-air program.
In the 1920s, the science of meteorology was still in its infancy. On March 30, 1924, Dr. C. Leroy Meisinger, an expert meteorologist with the U.S. Weather Bureau in Washington D.C., specializing in the study of upper air conditions, began a series of nine free balloon flights from Scott Field to gather important meteorological data for the Weather Bureau.
This data was used to study, among other things, the dust particles, brightness of the sky, and size of moisture droplets in the air at various elevations to deduce facts about cloud formation and to prepare a chart of the atmosphere at 1000 feet elevation.
On March 30, the first free balloon flight, piloted by Scott Field Airman, Lt. Lawrence A. Lawson, landed at Walterboro, South Carolina, after drifting for 675 miles in two days.
On April 14, a flight piloted by Scott Field Airman 1st Lt. James T. Neely, pilot for the remaining eight balloon flights and a friend of Meisinger’s for several years, drifted for 24 hours before landing near St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada.
On April 24, Meisinger and Neely landed near Appleton, Wisconsin after a long flight. The first eight flights were largely uneventful, except the 24 April flight, when the free balloon drifted dangerously over Lake Michigan.
All flights gathered useful meteorological data. Following the final flight June 2, Meisinger, a licensed balloon pilot and graduate of the Army’s Balloon School at Ft. Omaha, Nebraska, planned to return to Washington, D.C., to spend several months analyzing the balloon flight data.
The data collected during the nine flights launched at Scott Field was analyzed by the U.S. Weather Bureau. The observations were directed by the Weather Bureau at Washington and were said to have been the most comprehensive of their kind ever attempted.
On June 2, 1924, Army free balloon S-3 departed Scott Field at 4 p.m. The S-3 had a capacity of 80,000 cubic feet of hydrogen. The wicker basket below the gas bag was crammed with several of Meisinger’s scientific instruments, a radio, crew provisions for long flights, and parachutes.
On June 3, the bodies of Meisinger and Neely were found in fields near Bement, Illinois, by local residents. The Scott Field Commandant, Lt. Col. John A Paegelow, was notified of the mishap in a phone call from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Local witnesses recalled observing a brilliant flash at approximately 11 p.m. during a thunderstorm and Neely’s watch had stopped just after 11 p.m.
The charred wreckage of the S-3 gas bag indicated that the balloon had burned, falling from a great height. Meisinger’s body was found with the wreckage of the basket, along with a broken radio and scattered scientific equipment. Neely’s body was found three-quarters of a mile away.
In the basket, driven two feet into the earth from the fall, parachutes were found still stored in the ready position, indicating a sudden mishap. Paegelow declined to express a formal opinion on the cause of the accident, pending the results of a military accident inquest held at Chanute Field, Illinois. However, it was assumed that the S-3’s hydrogen gas had been ignited by a lightning strike.
Paegelow dispatched the Scott dirigible TC-3 shortly after 11 a.m. to retrieve the bodies, but returned to Scott Field without them, pending completion of the inquest. The inquest eventually concluded that the S-3 had indeed been struck by lightning, resulting in a hydrogen explosion.
Meisinger and Neely, both 29 years old, sacrificed their lives for the advancement of the science of meteorology.
The resulting data proved to be of great value in weather forecasting, particularly in predicting.
The American Meteorological Service’s top award was named in their honor, recognizing achievements in the observation, theory, and modeling of atmospheric motion on all scales.
In 1970, a bronze commemorative plaque was placed at Engineering Hangar No. 1 at Scott AFB commemorating their sacrifice and scientific achievements. Neely was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
