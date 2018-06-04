Scott hosts annual ‘Port Dawg’ Memorial Run

The Aerial Port Community, also known as “Port Dawgs,” recently came together at Scott Air Force Base to pay tribute to the five brothers and sisters they lost this past year.
Approximately 20 service members, both active duty and retired, from Air Mobility Command, the 618th Air Operations Center and the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron completed the annual “Port Dawg Memorial Run” at the end of National Transportation Week. This same event was held at locations all over the globe from the larger Aerial Ports such as Dover AFB, Delaware, and Travis AFB, California, to enroute locations like Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, and Yokota AB, Japan.
Each member who participated in the run wore a T-shirt with the names of those we lost on the back. Even though they accomplish the memorial run locally, all the proceeds from the shirt purchases are pooled together and then go directly to the Fisher House Foundation in honor of the fallen Port Dawgs.
Last year the Port Dawg Community raised $5,790. This year they raised more $12,425, over double of last year’s amount. Furthermore, the Fisher House Foundation has made a huge impact since its inception in 1990.
As a four star charity organization Fisher House Foundation is best known for network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. Some of their major programs include, but are not limited to: “Home Away From Home” for military families, Hero Programs, Newman’s Own Award, Scholarships and many more.
Col. Michael Day, AMC air transportation division chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Nuebauer, AMC air transportation functional, provided opening remarks highlighting the significance of the event. Following the opening remarks was the ceremonial hanging of the MB-1 Devices signifying each fallen Port Dawg. Members of both the active duty force along with the retired Port Dawg community participated in this event.
