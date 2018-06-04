SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Staff Sgt. Joseph P. Bernier

Staff Sgt. Joseph P. Bernier, 375th Contracting Squadron construction contracts supervisor, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Bernier single-handedly planned and conducted the Spring Fling logistical committee and security operation, while managing a $1.2 million contract workload.
Additionally, Bernier solicited and awarded new construction requirements with pinpoint accuracy, 25 percent faster than the rest of the flight.
Bernier also reorganized and streamlined the document approval system which has significantly cut email traffic, as well as analyzed and corrected nearly every requirement package before it was advertised to the contractor. This greatly reduced complicated corrective actions that would have occurred after contract award.
Comments